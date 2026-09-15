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Savannah Guthrie Gets Emotional Over Allison Janney's 2026 Emmys Tribute to Missing Mom Nancy Guthrie: 'Thank You for Remembering Us'

Photo of Savannah Guthrie, Nancy Guthrie and Allison Janney
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram; MEGA

Savannah Guthrie was 'so touched' by Allison Janney honoring her missing mother at the 2026 Emmy Awards.

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Sept. 15 2026, Published 12:50 p.m. ET

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Savannah Guthrie praised Allison Janney for honoring her missing mom, Nancy Guthrie, during the 2026 Emmy Awards.

"It was her moment, her triumph," Savannah, 54, said of the actress during the Tuesday, September 15, broadcast of the Today show. "For her to sit and just take a moment to think about our family [meant a lot]."

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Allison Janney Honored Nancy Guthrie

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Photo of Allison Janney won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for 'The Diplomat.'
Source: MEGA

Allison Janney won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for 'The Diplomat.'

Janney, 66, took home the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for The Diplomat during the award show on Monday, September 14.

"I honestly can say I think about her every day and think about the loss and what Savannah and her family are going through," The Diplomat star said of the missing senior while talking to reporters backstage. "It truly just took over. I don’t think I’m alone too. I think all of America was thinking about her."

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Savannah Guthrie Was 'Touched' by Allison Janney

Photo of Savannah Guthrie praised Allison Janney during the September 15 broadcast of the 'Today' show.
Source: MEGA

Savannah Guthrie praised Allison Janney during the September 15 broadcast of the 'Today' show.

The Today show anchor was deeply moved by the I, Tonya star's kind words, telling viewers, "I was so touched to see her do that. It was her moment of her triumph and for her to sit and just take a moment and think about our family."

“I never let a moment pass, if I get one, to talk about my mom and how much we miss her and love her, my whole family, my sister and my brother and I and all of our extended families, we’re in such pain," Savannah weeped. "We need help. So thank you, Allison Janney, for remembering us and for giving an opportunity for me to renew that call. We just want our mom home, give her a proper goodbye. That’s all."

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Nancy Guthrie Was Last Seen in January

Photo of Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.

As OK! previously reported, Nancy was last seen on the evening of January 31, after her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni dropped her off at her home in Tucson, Ariz.

The 84-year-old was reported missing the next day after a friend noticed that she did not log in for a virtual church service and alerted her family members.

A Masked Intruder Approached Nancy Guthrie's Home

Photo of Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera captured a masked intruder on her doorstep at around 1:45 a.m. on the day she was reported missing.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera captured a masked intruder on her doorstep at around 1:45 a.m. on the day she was reported missing.

Nancy is believed to have been abducted from her home, as her doorbell camera captured a masked intruder approaching her front door at around 1:45 a.m. the day she was reported missing.

Savannah has continued pleading for her mother's safe return, though no suspect has been publicly identified. The family is offering a reward of up to $1 million for Nancy's recovery.

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