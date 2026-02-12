What Went Wrong in Savannah Guthrie's First Marriage? Inside Her Past Relationship With Mark Orchard

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie and Mark Orchard Were Married for 3 Years

Source: MEGA; @orchamd/Instagram Savannah Guthrie met Mark Orchard in 2005.

Before her marriage to Michael Feldman, Savannah Guthrie was with her first husband, Mark Orchard, for three years. The two first met in 2005 while covering Michael Jackson's sexual abuse trial. At the time, the Today co-anchor was working as a CourtTV correspondent, while Orchard was reporting for the BBC. They married in December of the same year and divorced in 2009.

Savannah Guthrie Said Getting Divorced at 36 Was a 'Huge Disappointment'

Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie and Mark Orchard were married for less than four years.

In an interview years after the divorce, Guthrie admitted to feeling like "the clock was going to run out." "I felt that way for a long, long time. When I was 36, I got divorced. I wasn't married long. That was a huge disappointment," she told Us Weekly in 2025. Guthrie was 42 when she gave birth to her first child, Vale, with Feldman. They welcomed their son, Charley, two years later. She added, "I was pretty sure that I had lost my opportunity and more or less ruined my life. All I ever really wanted was to fall in love, be a mom and have a family. I don't know if it's acceptable to admit these days, but that's kind of how I was. I wanted to do something important and meaningful, but I really wanted a family."

Savannah Guthrie Took Years to 'Recover' From the Divorce

Source: MEGA The 'Today' co-anchor is now married to Michael Feldman.

During an appearance on July 1, 2025, episode of "Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky" podcast, Guthrie opened up more about her "horrible" and "sad" divorce from Orchard, which took years to recover from. "And I'm not blaming anyone, but I don't really want to get into it," she continued.

Savannah Guthrie Felt Like a 'Failure' After Her First Marriage Ended

Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie and Michael Feldman share two children.