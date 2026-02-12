What Went Wrong in Savannah Guthrie's First Marriage? Inside Her Past Relationship With Mark Orchard
Feb. 12 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie and Mark Orchard Were Married for 3 Years
Before her marriage to Michael Feldman, Savannah Guthrie was with her first husband, Mark Orchard, for three years.
The two first met in 2005 while covering Michael Jackson's sexual abuse trial. At the time, the Today co-anchor was working as a CourtTV correspondent, while Orchard was reporting for the BBC.
They married in December of the same year and divorced in 2009.
Savannah Guthrie Said Getting Divorced at 36 Was a 'Huge Disappointment'
In an interview years after the divorce, Guthrie admitted to feeling like "the clock was going to run out."
"I felt that way for a long, long time. When I was 36, I got divorced. I wasn't married long. That was a huge disappointment," she told Us Weekly in 2025.
Guthrie was 42 when she gave birth to her first child, Vale, with Feldman. They welcomed their son, Charley, two years later.
She added, "I was pretty sure that I had lost my opportunity and more or less ruined my life. All I ever really wanted was to fall in love, be a mom and have a family. I don't know if it's acceptable to admit these days, but that's kind of how I was. I wanted to do something important and meaningful, but I really wanted a family."
Savannah Guthrie Took Years to 'Recover' From the Divorce
During an appearance on July 1, 2025, episode of "Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky" podcast, Guthrie opened up more about her "horrible" and "sad" divorce from Orchard, which took years to recover from.
"And I'm not blaming anyone, but I don't really want to get into it," she continued.
Savannah Guthrie Felt Like a 'Failure' After Her First Marriage Ended
Her divorce from Orchard also left Guthrie feeling like a failure.
"Probably the most difficult time was when I was getting separated and divorced from my first husband," she told Hoda Kotb during an appearance on the latter's YouTube series, "Joy Rides," in January. "I was in my 30s. I felt old, but I now see that I was pretty young, and I was sad about it."
Guthrie added, "And it made me have to really dig deep, and I felt like a failure. And I was also starting a new job at a place called NBC and trying really hard to make my way and make my little dream come true while other dreams were falling apart."