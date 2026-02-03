Savannah Guthrie's Family: All About Her Mom Nancy, Husband Michael Feldman and More
Feb. 3 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Nancy Guthrie
Savannah Guthrie shares a close bond with her mother, Nancy Guthrie.
In a January 2020 tribute post to celebrate Nancy's birthday, the Today co-anchor said the matriarch is her "heart and everything" and the "model for what a mother should be."
She gushed about Nancy again in a January 2022 episode of Today, saying, "She's lived a life of integrity and loyalty. She is a consistent doer of the right thing and the hard thing. She's a truth teller, whether you really want to hear the truth or not. She's quick and she's smart, she's well-read, she's curious about everything."
Nancy also helped Savannah pursue a career in the industry after she received a job offer at the NBC affiliate KTVM when she was 21.
"When I moved to Butte, Mont., this was it, and it was really hard for me to leave her. And that's when she said, 'If you can't leave me, then I didn't do my job right, Savannah,'" the now-54-year-old broadcaster said. "She just gave me permission to go, you know? She could have held onto me. It wouldn't have taken very much. If she said, 'Well, you know, Savannah, maybe you could find something a little closer to home…'"
On February 1, reports about Nancy's disappearance in Arizona emerged. Per multiple news outlets, she has been missing since the evening of January 31 and was last seen at her home in Catalina Foothills in the Grand Canyon State. She was reported missing the following day, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Office.
"On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support," Savannah and her family said. "Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom… We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900."
A spokesperson for the family added in a separate statement, "We can confirm this is a missing persons case, and the family is working closely with local law enforcement. If anyone has any information, please contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900. The family is grateful for the outreach, thoughts and prayers."
During a February 2 news conference, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Nancy's disappearance was being investigated as a crime.
Charles Guthrie
Savannah's father, Charles Guthrie, passed away of a sudden heart attack when she was 16 years old.
"My father died when I was entering my senior year in high school. I then lived at home all through college," she said on TODAY in 2022. "We didn't have money to afford the dorm. And that was thing one, but the other was that my sister and I really felt like we should stick with my mom and not leave her alone."
According to Savannah, losing her father when she was 16 "makes Christmas even more special" to them.
"Because it was his holiday and that's how we felt and that's how he felt. I think we hold on to Christmas even harder now, because it's a tie to him and a tie to the past and to our memories," she explained.
Annie and Camron Guthrie
Savannah is the youngest of three in the Guthrie family. Her older sister, Annie Guthrie, is a published author.
Meanwhile, her brother, Camron Guthrie, is a former Air National Guard pilot.
Mark Orchard
In 2005, Savannah met Mark Orchard while they were covering Michael Jackson's sexual abuse trial. They married the same year but divorced in 2009 after three years of marriage.
Speaking with Us Weekly, the journalist said not being married for a long time was a "huge disappointment" to her.
"I was pretty sure that I had lost my opportunity [to have kids] and more or less ruined my life," she shared. "All I ever really wanted was to fall in love, be a mom and have a family. I don't know if it's acceptable to admit these days, but that's kind of how I was. I wanted to do something important and meaningful, but I really wanted a family."
Savannah also admitted to feeling like a "failure" after going through a "horrible" divorce. Nonetheless, she found love again with her husband, Michael Feldman.
Michael Feldman
After finalizing her divorce from Mark, Savannah began dating Michael in 2009. The twosome got engaged during a trip to Turks and Caicos in 2013 and got married the following year.
Vale and Charles Max Guthrie Feldman
Savannah and Michael welcomed their first child, Vale Guthrie Feldman, on August 13, 2014. Their second child, Charles Max Guthrie Feldman, was born on December 8, 2016.