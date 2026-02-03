Savannah Guthrie's Family: All About Her Mom Nancy, Husband Michael Feldman and More

Savannah Guthrie and her family are leaning on one another as they await her mother's return after she went missing in Arizona.

Savannah Guthrie shares a close bond with her mother, Nancy Guthrie.

In a January 2020 tribute post to celebrate Nancy's birthday, the Today co-anchor said the matriarch is her "heart and everything" and the "model for what a mother should be."

She gushed about Nancy again in a January 2022 episode of Today, saying, "She's lived a life of integrity and loyalty. She is a consistent doer of the right thing and the hard thing. She's a truth teller, whether you really want to hear the truth or not. She's quick and she's smart, she's well-read, she's curious about everything."

Nancy also helped Savannah pursue a career in the industry after she received a job offer at the NBC affiliate KTVM when she was 21.

"When I moved to Butte, Mont., this was it, and it was really hard for me to leave her. And that's when she said, 'If you can't leave me, then I didn't do my job right, Savannah,'" the now-54-year-old broadcaster said. "She just gave me permission to go, you know? She could have held onto me. It wouldn't have taken very much. If she said, 'Well, you know, Savannah, maybe you could find something a little closer to home…'"

On February 1, reports about Nancy's disappearance in Arizona emerged. Per multiple news outlets, she has been missing since the evening of January 31 and was last seen at her home in Catalina Foothills in the Grand Canyon State. She was reported missing the following day, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Office.

"On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support," Savannah and her family said. "Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom… We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900."

A spokesperson for the family added in a separate statement, "We can confirm this is a missing persons case, and the family is working closely with local law enforcement. If anyone has any information, please contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900. The family is grateful for the outreach, thoughts and prayers."

During a February 2 news conference, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Nancy's disappearance was being investigated as a crime.