Savannah Guthrie on the Brink of Taking Another Hiatus From 'Today' Show Amid Mom's Disappearance, Hoda Kotb Tapped to Fill In: Source
June 27 2026, Published 12:29 p.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie is reportedly reaching her breaking point as the search for her missing mother, Nancy, continues.
The 84-year-old disappeared on February 1, with a new ransom note coming to light on Friday, June 26, that claimed they knew the identities of the two alleged kidnappers.
A source told Rob Shuter for his Substack how NBC executives are preparing for Savannah, 54, to step away from Today show following the latest ransom message.
“Everyone is deeply worried about Savannah,” an insider said. “She’s showing incredible strength on camera, but every new twist is another emotional blow. No one expects a daughter to carry this kind of heartbreak while hosting live television every morning.”
Savannah Guthrie Returned to 'Today' on April 6
Savannah's good friend and former Today cohost Hoda Kotb is reportedly on standby and is willingly to come back on air if the Australian native needs to step away again amid Nancy's case.
"Hoda didn’t hesitate,” another source revealed. “She made it clear she’ll be there the moment she’s needed. This isn’t about replacing Savannah — it’s about protecting a friend. Right now, everyone wants Savannah focused on one thing: finding her mother.”
After Nancy's initial disappearance, Savannah left the NBC morning show and returned on April 6.
- Nancy Guthrie Case: NBC Staff 'Feel So Bad' for Savannah as Her Mom Remains Missing, Insider Says: 'A Lot of Uncertainty'
- Savannah Guthrie Makes Desperate Plea on 'Today' After Alleged 'Death' Note Surfaces About Missing Mom: 'Somebody Knows Something'
- Savannah Guthrie’s Friends Are 'So Worried' About 'Today' Anchor After 'Profoundly Disturbing' Plea to Mom Nancy’s Kidnappers
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A Ransom Note From February Was Released to the Public on June 23
She then had a brief, mid-broadcast departure on May 6, however, she returned to the anchor desk the next day.
The newest ransom letter was emailed to TMZ and alleged to have “a phone stashed in a secure location” containing a video of the “main guy” with Nancy on the day that was described to “probably her last."
The message also claimed the cellular device had “pictures of both involved, names and addresses and age" of the two reported perpetrators.
On June 23, one of the initial notes sent to the Guthrie family back in February was made public.
A Ransom Note Claimed Nancy Guthrie Passed Away
The apparent ransom message alleged Nancy died shortly after being taken from her Tucson, Ariz., home.
Savannah addressed the notes on Today earlier this week, emotionally saying: "This is a new story that today is on your radar, but this is the life that my sister lives, that I live, that my brother lives, that our extended families live, that our children live every day. And we are in agony and we cannot be at peace."
Anyone with information about Nancy Guthrie's disappearance is told to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900.