Chilling New Footage in Savannah Guthrie's Mom Kidnapping Case Shows Blood Trail Leading Outside Front Door

Source: NBC

Chilling new footage in the abduction case of Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy Guthrie, shows a trail of blood leading outside the front door.

Feb. 3 2026, Updated 6:06 p.m. ET

Chilling new footage revealed disturbing evidence in a new development in the abduction case of Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie.

CBS National Correspondent Andres Gutierrez shared a new video of a trail of blood leading away from the front door in a video posted on Tuesday, February 3.

A Trail of Blood Was Found Outside Nancy Guthrie's Door

Source: NBC

New footage reveals a trail of blood outside Nancy Guthrie's front door.

"They did find a bit of blood inside the home. It's still unclear whose blood it is," the anchor reported. "Then our cameras this afternoon captured what appears to be a small amount of blood outside the front door. The department is now aggressively following hundreds of leads in this case. The sheriff would not publicly comment if a random demand had been received."

The latest development in the case comes hours after Nancy's alleged kidnappers sent TMZ an unverified email that was "written like a ransom note for Savannah Guthrie's mother."

Ransom Note Was Allegedly Sent to TMZ

Source: NBC

A ransom note was allegedly sent to TMZ.

TMZ Executive Producer Charles Latibeaudiere revealed there were “specific requests for certain amounts of money… Bitcoin.”

“We don’t know if it is authentic or not, but when you read it, they are acting as if, ‘Yeah, only we would know these things and we’re serious,'" Producer Harvey Levin added. "There is a dollar demand and an 'or else’ in there, so we will let you know as this thing kind of develops.”

Savannah Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie Was Last Seen on January 31

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.

Nancy was last seen in her Tucson, Arizona, home around 9:30 p.m. on January 31.

The 84-year-old woman was reported missing on the next day, with the Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos announcing that her disappearance was being investigated as a potential crime after finding "concerning evidence."

Police confirmed one day later that they believed Nancy may have been abducted from her bed after finding blood and signs of forced entry.

Nancy's Disappearance Described as 'Race Against Time'

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Signs of forced entry were found in Nancy Guthrie's home by investigators.

"We took some samples that we hope would have profile of a DNA, profile that gives us some identification as to what we’re looking at," the sheriff confirmed. "We believe she was taken out of the home against her will, and that’s how this investigation is moving."

In their search for the missing grandmother, authorities have deployed airplanes, helicopters, drones, and Border Patrol search-and-rescue dogs.

The investigation into Nancy's disappearance has been described as a "race against time" and a reward has been offered to anyone with information leading to an arrest.

