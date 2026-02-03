Chilling New Footage in Savannah Guthrie's Mom Kidnapping Case Shows Blood Trail Leading Outside Front Door

Article continues below advertisement

Chilling new footage revealed disturbing evidence in a new development in the abduction case of Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie. CBS National Correspondent Andres Gutierrez shared a new video of a trail of blood leading away from the front door in a video posted on Tuesday, February 3.

A Trail of Blood Was Found Outside Nancy Guthrie's Door

Source: NBC New footage reveals a trail of blood outside Nancy Guthrie's front door.

"They did find a bit of blood inside the home. It's still unclear whose blood it is," the anchor reported. "Then our cameras this afternoon captured what appears to be a small amount of blood outside the front door. The department is now aggressively following hundreds of leads in this case. The sheriff would not publicly comment if a random demand had been received." The latest development in the case comes hours after Nancy's alleged kidnappers sent TMZ an unverified email that was "written like a ransom note for Savannah Guthrie's mother."

Ransom Note Was Allegedly Sent to TMZ

Source: NBC A ransom note was allegedly sent to TMZ.

TMZ Executive Producer Charles Latibeaudiere revealed there were “specific requests for certain amounts of money… Bitcoin.” “We don’t know if it is authentic or not, but when you read it, they are acting as if, ‘Yeah, only we would know these things and we’re serious,'" Producer Harvey Levin added. "There is a dollar demand and an 'or else’ in there, so we will let you know as this thing kind of develops.”

Nancy Guthrie Was Last Seen on January 31

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.

Nancy was last seen in her Tucson, Arizona, home around 9:30 p.m. on January 31. The 84-year-old woman was reported missing on the next day, with the Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos announcing that her disappearance was being investigated as a potential crime after finding "concerning evidence." Police confirmed one day later that they believed Nancy may have been abducted from her bed after finding blood and signs of forced entry.

Nancy's Disappearance Described as 'Race Against Time'

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Signs of forced entry were found in Nancy Guthrie's home by investigators.