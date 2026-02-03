Savannah Guthrie's Mother Search Is a 'Race Against Time,' Sheriff Warns: 'I Hope That Window Hasn’t Closed'

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, has been missing for more than 48 hours now, and authorities are worried she could be dead. "It is a race against time, and I hope that window hasn’t closed," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told NBC's Liz Kreutz on the Today show on Tuesday, February 3. Authorities in Arizona have been investigating Nancy's disappearance since she was reported missing on Sunday, February 1, after failing to show up to church. The sheriff said they believe she was "abducted" from her home sometime between Saturday and Sunday.

Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, lives in a 3,114-square-foot luxury home on an acre of land in Tucson, Arizona. The home is extremely secluded and sits in an upscale community surrounded by other multimillion-dollar properties.



Blood Was Found Inside Nancy Guthrie's Home

Source: 12 News Arizona NBC/Youtube Savannah Guthrie's mom was last seen at her Arizona home on Saturday night, January 31.

Nancy was last seen at her home at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 31. During a Monday, February 2, press conference, Chris revealed that authorities discovered "concerning" evidence at the residence. They have since revealed it was blood. "We believe now, after we processed that crime scene, that we do, in fact, have a crime scene, that we do, in fact have a crime, and we’re asking the community’s help," he said. Chris said, "We took some samples that we hope would have profile of a DNA, profile that gives us some identification as to what we’re looking at."

Source: NBC News Now/YouTube Nancy Guthrie is believed to have been abducted.

He also shared that authorities are using airplanes, drones, helicopters and search-and-rescue dogs on loan from Border Patrol to help find Nancy. "We’ve pretty much thrown everything at this as we can,” Chris said of the search mission. "I don’t need to tell you, this is very concerning to us; we don’t typically get the sheriff out on a scene like this but it is very concerning."

Nancy Guthrie Depends on Daily Medication for Survival

Source: 12 News Arizona NBC/Youtube Authorities said she is 'not in good physical health.'

Chris previously told reporters that Nancy has "no cognitive issues" and is "very alert, she’s of good, sound mind" — but she is "not in good physical health." He noted that the mother-of-three is "limited in her mobility," leading investigators to believe she didn’t "just walk out of there." She also depends on daily medication, that if she goes without for more than 24 hours, could prove fatal.

Savannah Guthrie Released a Statement

Source: 12 News Arizona NBC/Youtube Savannah Guthrie has not appeared on the 'Today' show this week.

Savannah thanked law enforcement and the public for their concern in a pleading statement on Monday night after skipping work. "On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support. Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom," she penned. "We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900." "We believe in prayer. we believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. we believe in goodness. we believe in humanity. above all, we believe in Him,” she wrote alongside a graphic that read, "Please Pray.”

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie thanked the public and law enforcement.