Savannah Guthrie's Mother Search Is a 'Race Against Time,' Sheriff Warns: 'I Hope That Window Hasn’t Closed'
Feb. 3 2026, Published 10:39 a.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, has been missing for more than 48 hours now, and authorities are worried she could be dead.
"It is a race against time, and I hope that window hasn’t closed," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told NBC's Liz Kreutz on the Today show on Tuesday, February 3.
Authorities in Arizona have been investigating Nancy's disappearance since she was reported missing on Sunday, February 1, after failing to show up to church. The sheriff said they believe she was "abducted" from her home sometime between Saturday and Sunday.
Blood Was Found Inside Nancy Guthrie's Home
Nancy was last seen at her home at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 31. During a Monday, February 2, press conference, Chris revealed that authorities discovered "concerning" evidence at the residence. They have since revealed it was blood.
"We believe now, after we processed that crime scene, that we do, in fact, have a crime scene, that we do, in fact have a crime, and we’re asking the community’s help," he said.
Chris said, "We took some samples that we hope would have profile of a DNA, profile that gives us some identification as to what we’re looking at."
He also shared that authorities are using airplanes, drones, helicopters and search-and-rescue dogs on loan from Border Patrol to help find Nancy.
"We’ve pretty much thrown everything at this as we can,” Chris said of the search mission. "I don’t need to tell you, this is very concerning to us; we don’t typically get the sheriff out on a scene like this but it is very concerning."
Nancy Guthrie Depends on Daily Medication for Survival
- Why Authorities Are Treating Savannah Guthrie's Mom's Disappearance as a Potential Crime: Key Clues Explained
- 'Today’ Show Star Savannah Guthrie Mom’s Disappearance Considered a Crime in Shocking Update
- Savannah Guthrie's Mother Believed to Be Abducted From Bed as Signs of Forced Entry Emerge Amid Missing Persons Case
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Chris previously told reporters that Nancy has "no cognitive issues" and is "very alert, she’s of good, sound mind" — but she is "not in good physical health."
He noted that the mother-of-three is "limited in her mobility," leading investigators to believe she didn’t "just walk out of there."
She also depends on daily medication, that if she goes without for more than 24 hours, could prove fatal.
Savannah Guthrie Released a Statement
Savannah thanked law enforcement and the public for their concern in a pleading statement on Monday night after skipping work.
"On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support. Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom," she penned. "We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900."
"We believe in prayer. we believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. we believe in goodness. we believe in humanity. above all, we believe in Him,” she wrote alongside a graphic that read, "Please Pray.”
Sheinelle Jones filled in for the morning TV anchor alongside fellow reporter Craig Melvin.
"We want to get right to what is a deeply personal story for us, Nancy Guthrie, Savannah’s beloved mother, has been reported missing in Arizona," Craig said.