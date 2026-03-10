Savannah Guthrie's Mom Nancy, 84, Was 'Vulnerable' to Attack, Says Ex-FBI Agent in Chilling Update

Article continues below advertisement

The search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie, continues as the case enters its fifth week. Now, a former FBI agent is pointing to a troubling detail that may have left Nancy especially exposed the night she disappeared. During a Sunday, March 8, episode of “Brian Entin Investigates,” reporter Brian Entin spoke with former FBI special agents Maureen O'Connell and Jim Clemente about the ongoing mystery. While discussing several possibilities surrounding Nancy’s disappearance — including the potential for elder abuse — Jim highlighted one detail he believes could have made her more helpless.

Source: Brian Etin/YouTube Nancy Guthrie has been missing for five weeks.

“I think she also had hearing issues and pretty powerful hearing aids that she probably removed at night,” he pointed out. “Which makes her even more vulnerable.”

Day 37 in the search for Nancy Guthrie.

Neighbor tells me about a suspicious man she saw - and a bizarre FBI mixup I hadn’t heard about until now.https://t.co/yXbayr5XIq — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 10, 2026 Source: @BrianEntin/X

Maureen then shared her own theory about what might have happened during the suspected encounter. “I think also, the altercation, quote unquote, could have happened if she obviously had her hearing aids out, and they [the suspects] were giving her commands, and she could respond. Because she didn’t know what they were saying,” she suggested. She added, “It’s so sad.”

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Experts believe she may have been 'vulnerable' during the incident.

Another expert also raised concerns about what Nancy may have experienced that night. Sleep expert Pat Byrne recently warned that the sudden shock of an overnight disturbance could have posed serious health risks for the elderly woman. Nancy is known to have a heart condition and uses a pacemaker, which experts said may have made the situation even more dangerous.

“So what I started to think about was what’s going on in her brain? What sleep stage was she at? And how did that affect her emotions and her thought process once she woke up? So our human brains do not go from fully asleep to fully awake,” he told former prosecutor Nancy Grace on the “Crime Stories” podcast. “There’s this process, and it’s called sleep inertia. There’s this process of waking up. And that depends partly on how you’re woken up and what sleep stage you’re at. So, at 2 a.m., [Nancy Guthrie] was probably either in a very deep sleep or in what’s called REM sleep, which is rapid-eyed movement sleep, which is where we dream. And the interesting thing about that is if she were in a deep sleep, then she would be incredibly confused," Pat explained.

Source: MEGA Investigators are still trying to understand what happened the night Nancy Guthrie went missing.

According to Pat, the intense confusion caused by sleep inertia — combined with the strain on Nancy’s heart and pacemaker — may have dramatically increased the risk of a medical emergency during the encounter.

Source: MEGA Experts say sudden wake-ups can be dangerous for elderly people.