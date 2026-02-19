Nancy Guthrie's Pacemaker May Aid Investigation Into Her Disappearance
Feb. 19 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
As the investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance stretches into its third week, authorities are hopeful that her pacemaker may provide critical information regarding her whereabouts.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department announced on February 17 that they are utilizing advanced technology to locate the beloved mother of Savannah Guthrie.
“Investigators are attempting to locate the device and are working with the manufacturer and other experts in the field to assist in that effort,” the department stated, according to People.
The technology involves a “signal sniffer” developed by former NSA hacker David Kennedy. Investigators are deploying helicopters to fly low over the area in hopes of bouncing a signal that could lead them to Nancy’s pacemaker.
Tracy Walder, a former CIA and FBI agent, commented on the experimental nature of this technology.
She explained, “So a helicopter has to hover low and slow in one particular area to look for it. I don’t think that’s practical. They need to know where they are looking.”
- Savannah Guthrie's Mother Nancy's Pacemaker Goes Dark as Abduction Fears Continue
- Savannah Guthrie's Mom Nancy's Health Issues Described in Harrowing 911 Audio Call After Her Mysterious Disappearance
- Nancy Guthrie's Neighbors Asked to Provide Security Footage From Weeks Before Her Mysterious Disappearance
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The pacemaker’s role in the investigation became apparent shortly after Nancy’s disappearance on February 1 when it disconnected from her phone’s monitoring app at 2:28 a.m. While it has not yet helped locate her, it has provided essential information regarding the timeline of the incident.
Authorities have also released a video showing a masked man tampering with the doorbell camera at Nancy’s Arizona home.
The FBI described the suspect as “a male, approximately 5’9” – 5’10” tall, with an average build.”
The man was seen carrying a black, 25-liter ‘Ozark Trail Hiker Pack’ backpack, raising questions about his potential connection to her disappearance.