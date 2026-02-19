or
Nancy Guthrie's Pacemaker May Aid Investigation Into Her Disappearance

Authorities hope Nancy Guthrie’s pacemaker data will help locate her.

Feb. 19 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

As the investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance stretches into its third week, authorities are hopeful that her pacemaker may provide critical information regarding her whereabouts.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department announced on February 17 that they are utilizing advanced technology to locate the beloved mother of Savannah Guthrie.

Nancy Guthrie has been missing for nearly three weeks.

“Investigators are attempting to locate the device and are working with the manufacturer and other experts in the field to assist in that effort,” the department stated, according to People.

The technology involves a “signal sniffer” developed by former NSA hacker David Kennedy. Investigators are deploying helicopters to fly low over the area in hopes of bouncing a signal that could lead them to Nancy’s pacemaker.

Investigators are tracking Nancy Guthrie's pacemaker signal.

Tracy Walder, a former CIA and FBI agent, commented on the experimental nature of this technology.

She explained, “So a helicopter has to hover low and slow in one particular area to look for it. I don’t think that’s practical. They need to know where they are looking.”

The device disconnected shortly after her disappearance.

The pacemaker’s role in the investigation became apparent shortly after Nancy’s disappearance on February 1 when it disconnected from her phone’s monitoring app at 2:28 a.m. While it has not yet helped locate her, it has provided essential information regarding the timeline of the incident.

Authorities are using specialized detection technology.

Authorities have also released a video showing a masked man tampering with the doorbell camera at Nancy’s Arizona home.

The FBI described the suspect as “a male, approximately 5’9” – 5’10” tall, with an average build.”

The man was seen carrying a black, 25-liter ‘Ozark Trail Hiker Pack’ backpack, raising questions about his potential connection to her disappearance.

