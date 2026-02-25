Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance: Innocent Arizona Man Social Media Accused of Being a Suspect Details 'Really Scary' Ordeal
The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie has taken a toll on a man whose name was never once mentioned by authorities.
In a new interview, Arizona resident Dominic Evans revealed that internet users started suspecting him of being responsible for the 84-year-old's apparent kidnapping only because he's in a band with Guthrie's son-in-law Tommaso Cioni, who's married to the elder's daughter Annie Guthrie.
Why Was Dominic Evans Accused of Being a Suspect?
"I feel like someone’s taken my name," he shared of the ordeal.
When asked why he thinks he got dragged into the mess, he replied, "I don’t know — monetary, clickbait, to be relevant, entertainment — but there are innocent people that get hurt."
Before Nancy's relatives were cleared as suspects, rumors surfaced that Tommaso may have been the alleged kidnapper, which is likely how Dominic's name got roped in.
People Swarmed Dominic Evans' Home
Dominic, a fifth grade teacher, said he spoke to police once after Nancy vanished and had only met the matriarch one time.
Nonetheless, the rumors spread so quickly that when a SWAT team arrived to a house 30 minutes from his own, people showed up at his property, thinking his home was the one in question.
"This one felt really, really, really scary, because it was like everyone was waiting for someone to come to our house," he said in the interview.
The lead sheriff in Nancy's case, Chris Nanos, was aware of the trouble Dominic and his family experienced.
"He’s going through h---, and it is horrible," the sheriff expressed. "And I don’t know what to tell him except he probably should be speaking with some attorneys and sue some of these people for libel."
What Happened to Nancy Guthrie?
As OK! reported, Savannah Guthrie's mom was reported missing on February 1.
Doorbell camera footage showed a masked and armed man trying to disable the device, and though authorities are trying to track down the suspect by what he was wearing, they have yet to identify him.
DNA was found inside Nancy's home, but since the samples are "mixed," meaning they contain DNA from more than one person, results could take "weeks or months" to dissect.
Though the Today star said she would pay the requested ransom fee, a deal was never made.
The current state of Nancy's well-being is unknown, but it was revealed she takes daily medication and uses a pacemaker.
In Savannah's latest Instagram video, she acknowledged her mother may no longer be alive — but she's still desperate for answers, which is why the family is now offering a reward of up to $1 million for information that leads to Nancy's "recovery."
"She may already be gone. She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother, Pierce, and with our daddy," Savannah tearfully said. "And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it, but we need to know where she is. We need her to come home."