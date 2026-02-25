or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Savannah Guthrie
OK LogoNEWS

Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance: Innocent Arizona Man Social Media Accused of Being a Suspect Details 'Really Scary' Ordeal

Photo of Savannah Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

An innocent Arizona man admitted it was 'really scary' when social media began accusing him of being involved in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 25 2026, Published 6:13 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie has taken a toll on a man whose name was never once mentioned by authorities.

In a new interview, Arizona resident Dominic Evans revealed that internet users started suspecting him of being responsible for the 84-year-old's apparent kidnapping only because he's in a band with Guthrie's son-in-law Tommaso Cioni, who's married to the elder's daughter Annie Guthrie.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Was Dominic Evans Accused of Being a Suspect?

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of A man named Dominic Evans was accused of being involved in Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping because he's friends with her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni.
Source: pima country sheriff's office

A man named Dominic Evans was accused of being involved in Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping because he's friends with her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni.

"I feel like someone’s taken my name," he shared of the ordeal.

When asked why he thinks he got dragged into the mess, he replied, "I don’t know — monetary, clickbait, to be relevant, entertainment — but there are innocent people that get hurt."

Before Nancy's relatives were cleared as suspects, rumors surfaced that Tommaso may have been the alleged kidnapper, which is likely how Dominic's name got roped in.

Article continues below advertisement

People Swarmed Dominic Evans' Home

Photo of Tommaso Cioni's friend Dominic Evans spoke to police once after Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.
Source: annie guthrie/facebook

Tommaso Cioni's friend Dominic Evans spoke to police once after Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

Dominic, a fifth grade teacher, said he spoke to police once after Nancy vanished and had only met the matriarch one time.

Nonetheless, the rumors spread so quickly that when a SWAT team arrived to a house 30 minutes from his own, people showed up at his property, thinking his home was the one in question.

"This one felt really, really, really scary, because it was like everyone was waiting for someone to come to our house," he said in the interview.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Nancy Guthrie's relatives were cleared as suspects.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Nancy Guthrie's relatives were cleared as suspects.

The lead sheriff in Nancy's case, Chris Nanos, was aware of the trouble Dominic and his family experienced.

"He’s going through h---, and it is horrible," the sheriff expressed. "And I don’t know what to tell him except he probably should be speaking with some attorneys and sue some of these people for libel."

MORE ON:
Savannah Guthrie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

What Happened to Nancy Guthrie?

Photo of Authorities are looking for a masked man who was seen outside Nancy Guthrie's Arizona home.
Source: mega

Authorities are looking for a masked man who was seen outside Nancy Guthrie's Arizona home.

As OK! reported, Savannah Guthrie's mom was reported missing on February 1.

Doorbell camera footage showed a masked and armed man trying to disable the device, and though authorities are trying to track down the suspect by what he was wearing, they have yet to identify him.

DNA was found inside Nancy's home, but since the samples are "mixed," meaning they contain DNA from more than one person, results could take "weeks or months" to dissect.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Savannah Guthrie has upped the reward for her mom's return to $1 million.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Savannah Guthrie has upped the reward for her mom's return to $1 million.

Though the Today star said she would pay the requested ransom fee, a deal was never made.

The current state of Nancy's well-being is unknown, but it was revealed she takes daily medication and uses a pacemaker.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Savannah Guthrie admitted her mom 'may already be gone.'

In Savannah's latest Instagram video, she acknowledged her mother may no longer be alive — but she's still desperate for answers, which is why the family is now offering a reward of up to $1 million for information that leads to Nancy's "recovery."

"She may already be gone. She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother, Pierce, and with our daddy," Savannah tearfully said. "And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it, but we need to know where she is. We need her to come home."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.