Savannah Guthrie Returns to 'Today' After 4-Day Absence Amid Mom Nancy's Disappearance: 'Had Some Much-Deserved Time Off'

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Savannah Guthrie returned to the Today show after stepping away from the program for four days. Guthrie was back in the studio as of Tuesday, July 14, kicking off the broadcast alongside her co-host Craig Melvin. "So glad that Savannah’s back in Studio 1A," Melvin said, greeting viewers. "Had some much-deserved time off.”

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Why Did Savannah Guthrie Miss the 'Today' Show?

Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie discussed watching the World Cup during her return to the 'Today' show.

Instead of divulging her whereabouts on July 8, 9, 10 and 13, Guthrie shared that she had been tuning in to the FIFA World Cup. "I watched quite a few of them," the 54-year-old told her surprised co-host. "And you should know, the France and Spain semifinal is today."

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Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie's absence was unrelated to the ongoing search for her mother.

Guthrie did not further explain her absence, though it appeared her time off had been planned. No crumbs of a family vacation or other activities while she was away were shared on her social media. Despite speculation from various media outlets, People reported that Guthrie's time off was unrelated to the ongoing search for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, who disappeared in February. Immediately after her mother's disappearance, Savannah took a lengthy leave of absence from the show, returning on April 6. "It is good to be home," Savannah said upon her return. "Here we go, ready or not — let’s do the news."

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What Is the Latest on the Nancy Guthrie Case?

Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, has been missing since February.

Few leads have been offered since Nancy was allegedly snatched from her home, as the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI investigate her disappearance. Recent tips suggested Nancy could already be dead and buried across the border in Mexico. However, investigators have not verified that claim. Sheriff Chris Nanos warned the public on July 14 that a fake QR code had been circulating, requesting money on behalf of the Pima County Sheriff's Department. "The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is aware of posts circulating about the Guthrie Investigation that include a QR code requesting money,” his statement read. “PCSD will never ask for money related to this case, or any investigation.”

Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie missed several shows earlier in the summer.