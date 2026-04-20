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Nancy Guthrie Case: Ex-FBI Agent Weighs in on Accusations Savannah's Brother-in-Law Is 'Porch Guy': 'Absurd' 

split of Porch Guy, Annie Guthrie & Tommaso Cioni.
Source: MEGA; @annieguthrie/facebook

A retired FBI agent said that reports of Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law involved in the kidapping are 'absurd.'

April 20 2026, Published 7:07 p.m. ET

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Retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has called the public's focus on son-in-law Tommaso Cioni as a suspect in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie "absurd," stating there is no physical corroboration linking him to the evidence.

During an X livestream on Sunday, April 19, she debunked theories suggesting Cioni is the masked "Porch Guy" captured on doorbell footage, noting that his mannerisms and gait do not match the individual in the video.

She emphasized that there is no physical evidence tying Cioni to the crime and that he was cleared as a suspect by the Pima County Sheriff's Department as early as February 16.

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image of Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.
Source: MEGA

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

She highlighted Cioni's decade-long career as a sixth-grade biology teacher in Tucson and his involvement in a local band as evidence of his deep roots in the community.

While some online theorists and media personalities, such as true crime podcaster Ashleigh Banfield, have speculated about Cioni being a "prime suspect," law enforcement maintains that no suspects have been identified in the ongoing investigation.

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image of Coffindaffer believes the public has targeted Cioni because he 'looks the part.'
Source: MEGA; @savannahguthrie/instagram

Coffindaffer believes the public has targeted Cioni because he 'looks the part.'

Coffindaffer believes the public has targeted Cioni because he "looks the part," describing his appearance as "ominous" to some, which she argues is not a basis for guilt.

"Tommaso looks the part. I swear to goodness, I think that that is a big reason why people just want to blame Tommaso," the former FBI special agent pointed out. "Some people might think he looks really handsome, like his wife, Annie. And some people might think he looks ominous. He has an ominous look about him."

She pointed to the stable lifestyle of Cioni and his wife, Annie Guthrie, noting they have no financial problems and "nothing to gain" from Nancy's disappearance.

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image of The ex-FBI agent said the theory is 'absurd.'
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram; MEGA

The ex-FBI agent said the theory is 'absurd.'

"It's so absurd to me. But nevertheless, people want to say that that's a fact — that he's Porch Guy," she said. "There is no physical corroboration when you look at porch guy's face that we can see, when you look at porch guy's mannerisms, when you look at how he walks compared to Tommaso. There's nothing there to compare."

While Tommaso was one of the last to see Nancy before her disappearance, Jennifer blasted the theories that he is involved in her kidnapping.

image of One source said Tommasco deserves an apology.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

One source said Tommasco deserves an apology.

"People want to say that he is involved because — and literally this is all they have — because he was the last to see Nancy," Jennifer said. "Well, let's be clear. He was not the last to see Nancy ... No, Porch Guy, minimally, and others were the last to see Nancy alive."

"Why would Tommaso Cioni, who was her caretaker, who saw her often, all of the time — they had these Sunday dinners together— why? There's just nothing for them to gain,” she added.

One source said Tommasco deserves an apology, saying, "If you questioned him publicly, you should clear him publicly," adding that "legal action looms."

Another insider noted of the baseless accusations, "People took proximity and turned it into conspiracy ... That’s not journalism. That’s dangerous."

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