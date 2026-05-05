Saved by the Bell's Lark Voorhies Says It 'Hurt' When Dustin Diamond Died of Cancer: 'He Matters'

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Lark Voorhies is opening up about the emotional toll of losing her former Saved by the Bell costar Dustin Diamond. During the May 4 episode of Hollywood Demons, titled “After the Bell,” Voorhies revealed she became “too emotional” after learning Diamond had died of cancer in 2021.

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Source: Investigation Discovery The loss hit the actress especially hard while she was filming the reboot.

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At the time, she was filming the Season 2 premiere of the Saved by the Bell revival — and the grief hit hard. According to those close to the situation, she had to repeatedly return to the makeup chair just to get through filming. “She had a hard time with that,” Diamond’s close friend Dan Block — who played a major role in his life during his final years and after his passing — shared.

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Voorhies didn’t hold back when reflecting on the loss. "When he died of cancer, that hurt. Even with Dustin gone, we still carried it on, in the name of Saved by the Bell, Peter Engel, all of the writers and producers, and Dustin. When we all got to celebrate him, I'm glad we got that on footage, because he matters.”

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Source: Investigation Discovery While working on the 'Saved by the Bell' revival, Lark Voorhies struggled to hold herself together on set.

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Block also spoke about the deep bond the two shared, calling Voorhies “a really good person.” “She left a voicemail for him. We played it for him before he died and he enjoyed it. She was the only one that really reached out to him and was really heartfelt. And I know they had a special connection,” Block revealed.

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Fighting back tears, Voorhies added, "That was my very good friend. I miss him." Diamond was best known for playing Samuel “Screech” Powers throughout the Saved by the Bell franchise, while Voorhies starred as Lisa Turtle, earning six Young Artist Award nominations and winning in both 1990 and 1993.

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Source: Investigation Discovery Dustin Diamond’s close friend Dan Block revealed that Lark Voorhies was one of the few people who truly reached out during his final days.

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His father, Mark Diamond, also shared how much he appreciated Lark over the years — especially when she wasn’t included in The College Years spinoff back in 1993. "They said they don't want Lark, and I told [creator Peter Engel], I said, ‘This is the first time I no longer believe in the show,' because... I'm almost ready to cry, but it hurt her. It was a stupid decision," he recalled in the documentary.

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Source: Investigation Discovery; MEGA Lark Voorhies called Dustin Diamond a 'very good friend.'

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As OK! previously reported, Dustin died after battling stage 4 small cell carcinoma. "He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago. In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution. Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful," the actor's rep told OK!.