Saweetie Ditches Her Clothes and Only Dresses in Saran Wrap for Unique Outfit: See the Sultry and Festive Photos!

In 2021, Saweetie revealed she only recently became more secure in her body.

"Last year was the year that I finally became comfortable in my own skin. I kind of figured out what my purpose was," Saweetie told Cosmopolitan in 2021. "I think it's important to show little Black and brown girls that they can be successful in whatever they want to do. If I can do it, you can do it too."

"I won't act like there isn't a certain type of power that comes with people admiring your face. But that's not something that gets me off," she added. "I like being Female Athlete of the Year. I like getting 4.0s for a straight year. I like knowing that I write my own songs. I like knowing that I create my own treatments. I like knowing that I donated $150,000 to Black Lives Matter."