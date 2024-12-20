Saweetie Ditches Her Clothes and Only Dresses in Saran Wrap for Unique Outfit: See the Sultry and Festive Photos!
Saweetie ditched her clothes and only wore saran wrap when dressing up like a present for a cute holiday look.
"what u gettin me for Christmas? me:," she hilariously captioned a series of photos in her bright red outfit, which she posted to Instagram on Thursday, December 19.
Of course, fans went wild over the post and hilarious caption. One person wrote, "Iconnnnn ❤️," while another joked, "On the 6th day of Christmas my true love gave to me .. an icy grlllllll 🤩."
A third person quipped, "Now there’s going to be an outage in saran wrap 😭😩 lol," while a fourth added, "That gift is priceless hunnay, can’t put no price on it!!!!!!! 💎😍🤩🤑🤑💰💎."
This is hardly the first time the singer, 31, decided to post a sultry snap on social media.
In November, she went topless while on a getaway. "✨🥥🐚✨🌴🍉✨," she wrote alongside a photo of herself covering her top half with seashells.
Of course, people loved to see the star living her best life. One person wrote, "Ohhhh 😍," while another said, "It’s the beads, braids and fruit for meeeee."
A third person added, "Love you more and more 💚💚💚💕💕💕."
In 2021, Saweetie revealed she only recently became more secure in her body.
"Last year was the year that I finally became comfortable in my own skin. I kind of figured out what my purpose was," Saweetie told Cosmopolitan in 2021. "I think it's important to show little Black and brown girls that they can be successful in whatever they want to do. If I can do it, you can do it too."
"I won't act like there isn't a certain type of power that comes with people admiring your face. But that's not something that gets me off," she added. "I like being Female Athlete of the Year. I like getting 4.0s for a straight year. I like knowing that I write my own songs. I like knowing that I create my own treatments. I like knowing that I donated $150,000 to Black Lives Matter."