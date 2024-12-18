Tom Holland Reveals If He's Spending Christmas With Girlfriend Zendaya
Tom Holland dished on whether or not he'll be making some new memories with girlfriend Zendaya this holiday season.
“I am gonna be in America this year. I’ll be with my girlfriend’s family, which will be fun. Where we’ll be is a secret,” the Spider-Man actor revealed during a December 17 appearance on the "Dish" podcast.
This marks the second time Holland will be in a different place than his own family — parents Dominic and Nikki Holland, and his brothers, Sam, Harry and Paddy — who reside in England.
“The first time I spent Christmas away from home was in America, and unfortunately, not by choice,” Tom explained. “I made two movies back-to-back through COVID. Did two press tours through COVID and did not get COVID once, the entire time. And after the Spider-Man 3 premiere was the last day of work I had, I was supposed to fly home the next day for Christmas, and I got COVID."
Tom continued: “So, I spent like two weeks in essentially the guest bedroom and just was by myself. It was a pretty rough Christmas, to be fair. This year will be great. This will be great.”
As for next year, the couple, who have been dating since 2021 after meeting on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, already have an idea of how to make their holiday plans more inclusive.
“I think what we’d like to start doing is rather than like, spending it with each family each year, is to bring the families together,” he explained. “That’s what I think we want to do next time. This time, ’cause we’re both actors, we’re terrible at organizing things. So it hasn’t happened yet. The thought’s there. The idea has been planted.”
- Zendaya & Tom Holland Reportedly Spotted 'Being All Flirty' In Los Angeles As Relationship Blossoms
- From 'Spider-Man' Costars to Lovers! Zendaya and Tom Holland's Cutest Moments: Photos
- Tom Holland 'All In' With Zendaya From 'The Moment He Met Her' While 'Euphoria' Star Kept Her Options Open With Brief Jacob Elordi Fling
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Just hours after Tom’s podcast episode aired, he and Zendaya were spotted at the Topanga Mall in Canoga Park doing some last-minute Christmas shopping. The pair browsed Nordstrom’s men’s shoe department, with Zendaya’s adorable miniature schnauzer, Noon, in tow.
The Euphoria alum kept her look effortlessly chic, pairing a sleeveless white tank top with high-waisted, wide-leg black pants and sleek black ankle boots.
Meanwhile, the Uncharted star opted for a cozy, casual vibe with a gray long-sleeve collared pullover featuring a slight V-neck, loose-fitting black pants and white sneakers.
The day before their shopping trip, the couple was seen in Boston, where Zendaya is currently filming her new movie The Drama alongside costar Robert Pattinson. The duo dressed casually, as the Zapped star navigated their outing with her phone’s map app in hand.