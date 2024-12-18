Tom Holland Reveals If He's Spending Christmas With Girlfriend Zendaya

This marks the second time Holland will be in a different place than his own family — parents Dominic and Nikki Holland , and his brothers, Sam , Harry and Paddy — who reside in England.

“The first time I spent Christmas away from home was in America, and unfortunately, not by choice,” Tom explained. “I made two movies back-to-back through COVID. Did two press tours through COVID and did not get COVID once, the entire time. And after the Spider-Man 3 premiere was the last day of work I had, I was supposed to fly home the next day for Christmas, and I got COVID."