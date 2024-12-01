Sofía Vergara, 52, Shows Off Her Bottom in Sultry Beach Photo
Sofía Vergara knows if you got it — flaunt it!
The Modern Family alum, 52, took to Instagram on Saturday, November 30, to share a cheeky snap of her backside while lounging on the beach with her loved ones.
"Family traits or @natibotero7 torture?😂❤️" Vergara captioned the series of photos of herself and her family members lying in the sun.
The America's Got Talent judge blew her followers away with one user writing in the comments section, "You still got it!"
"Gorgeous as always 🔥," a second noted, while a third penned, "Wow, body goals and to age like wine."
The sultry thirst trap comes as Vergara recently said she was "kind of single" when asked about dating in New York versus California despite being linked to orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman. "I feel like there's a more diverse group of people in New York than in L.A., because [there], most of the people are in the entertainment business," she explained in a recent interview about thinking the Empire State is better for singles. "Here, you have people from all over the world — architects, writers, actors, businesspeople."
The funny lady and the physician were first linked in October 2023, months after her ex-husband Joe Manganiello filed for divorce.
"They've been having a great time together and really enjoy each other's company," an insider claimed. "Justin loves Sofia’s enthusiasm, character, sense of humor, and how hardworking she is. They love to have fun dinner date nights and have a natural chemistry whether it's just the two of them out or if they're with friends, too."
The television star even talked about Saliman, 49, on her social media accounts. "If u ever get a mayor [sic] knee surgery make sure u Get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night!!!!" she wrote alongside a picture of Saliman by her bedside. "Luv u Dr @jdsaliman."
The supposed shift in their romance seems out of left field after people in Vergara's inner circle claimed the two were happy together. "She’s officially professed her love for him on social media. It’s not surprising she wants to marry him — he checks all the boxes. He’s handsome, independent, smart, makes her feel safe, and he’s not an actor," an insider claimed.
“Sofía didn’t think she’d meet someone so perfect for her — Justin checks off all the things she wants in a partner,” a separate source emphasized.