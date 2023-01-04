Scandal-Plagued Whoopi Goldberg Unlikely To Leave 'The View' Unless She Receives 'Hefty Payoff': Source
Though execs may want Whoopi Goldberg to depart from The View due to her once again making controversial claims about the Holocaust, an insider spilled she's unlikely to go anywhere unless she receives a huge check — the same stance she had when ABC first gave her a two-week suspension from the show in February 2022.
Last year, the source told Radar the network was "considering" giving into her deal, but clearly, any tentative deal fell by the wayside.
"She wants a hefty payoff to leave or else she’ll stay and make everyone miserable," explained the insider. "Whoopi has three years left on her contract but after her embarrassing blunders the feeling is it might be prudent to replace her."
"Whoopi’s attitude is they can put her out to pasture, but they’re going to have to cough up some serious cash," the source added, noting the four-year contract she signed in September 2021 was estimated to earn her $8 million each year.
As OK! reported, the EGOT winner's loved ones were hoping she'd walk away peacefully in order to salvage her legacy. Another source also alleged the constant stress of workplace drama is taking a toll on her physically.
"Whoopi has been out of control. Her health has been suffering, and she always seems to be ready for a brawl," the insider said. "It’s at the point where the constant fighting is literally killing her."
The talk show veteran's most recent incident occurred last month during an interview with The Sunday Times, as she appeared to reiterate her belief that the Holocaust wasn't "about race."
"Remember who they were killing first. They were not killing racial; they were killing physical," the mom-of-one stated. "They were killing people they considered to be mentally defective. And then they made this decision."
The actress, 67, issued another apology for her words, insisting she's "always stood with the Jewish people and always will."
"I was asked about my comments from earlier this year. I tried to convey to the reporter what I had said and why, and attempted to recount that time," explained the NYC native. "It was never my intention to appear as if I was doubling down on hurtful comments, especially after talking with and hearing people like rabbis and old and new friends weighing in."