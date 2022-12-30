Whoopi Goldberg's Inner Circle 'Begging Her To Walk Away' From 'The View' Due To Endless String Of Scandals
Whoopi Goldberg may no longer have a seat at the table. After the star appeared to double down on her claims that the Holocaust "wasn't about race," an insider revealed her loved ones are pushing her to leave The View in order to avoid more drama.
"She’s not in a good place at all, and her friends are begging her to walk away to save herself," said a source, noting physical ailments are only adding to the stress of the situation.
"Whoopi has been out of control. Her health has been suffering, and she always seems to be ready for a brawl," the source continued to spill to Radar. "It’s at the point where the constant fighting is literally killing her."
As OK! reported, the TV icon, 67, is facing immense backlash yet again after making controversial comments, insisting the Holocaust wasn't about "race" since a Jewish individual can't be identified by their skin color.
She first made the declaration during a January episode of Stephen Colbert's late night show, resulting in producers giving her a two-week suspension from The View.
THE VIEW'S WHOOPI GOLDBERG & JOY BEHAR GO HEAD-TO-HEAD IN HEATED ON-AIR MOMENT ABOUT JOE BIDEN
Goldberg issued an apology shortly after, but in an interview with The Sunday Times, which was released on Sunday, December 26, she emphasized her beliefs.
After illiciting more outrage, the mom-of-one expressed her condolences once again.
"I was asked about my comments from earlier this year. I tried to convey to the reporter what I had said and why, and attempted to recount that time," she stated. "It was never my intention to appear as if I was doubling down on hurtful comments, especially after talking with and hearing people like rabbis and old and new friends weighing in."
"I always stood with the Jewish people and always will," Goldberg concluded. "My support for them has not wavered and never will."
However, fans of The View have had enough and called for her to receive the axe — and next work execs are reportedly listening.
"Whoopi seems to be picking fights all the time. She makes things very toxic. It’s clear she’s very unhappy," noted the aforementioned insider. "[Everyone has] grown tired of Whoopi’s constant on-air episodes and believe they are driving viewers away."