Scarlett Johansson Reveals She Named Her and Colin Jost’s Child Cosmo After Her Third-Grade Crush
Dec. 4 2025, Published 1:16 p.m. ET
Scarlett Johansson uncovered the nostalgic meaning behind her 4-year-old son Cosmo's unique name.
During the Thursday, December 4, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the actress, 41, explained she was inspired by a childhood crush.
Host Jenna Bush Hager and Johansson reflected on a recent podcast episode where Kylie Kelce defended her children’s names, despite any negative opinions.
"She’s right. Unless you like a name, you probably shouldn’t say anything about it. Nobody asked…who cares," Johansson said. "It does not affect your life at all. Nobody asked you."
The TV star explained how, when she named her son, she didn’t want to get a "weird face" from anyone.
"You’re like, 'I have a baby in my stomach that I am birthing. I didn’t ask what you thought,'" Bush Hager agreed.
"My third-grade crush was Cosmo. It had a great meaning for [my mom]," Johansson added. "My mother-in-law, a few days after, she goes, 'Cosimo is a name I can get behind. That’s a recognizable name.' And I was like, 'We’re not going to just insert an 'I.' That’s what it is.'"
Jenna Bush Hager's Mom Did Not Like Her Daughter's Name
Meanwhile, when Bush Hager named her daughter Mila, her mom did not agree and thought people in Texas would pronounce it wrong.
"You want me to change the spelling of my child’s name, because in Texas, they’re pronouncing it as my-la," she recalled asking mom Laura Bush. "She’s now 12, so when we named her, maybe Mila wasn’t quite popular…let’s just let her be."
"Just don’t say anything," Scarlett weighed in.
The Black Widow alum shares Cosmo with husband Colin Jost and Rose, 10, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.
Jenna shares Mila , Poppy, 10, and Hal, 6, with husband Henry Hager.
Jenna Bush Hager Wanted More Kids
During the Friday, October 3, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the talk show host revealed she wishes she could expand her family.
"I would have had 22 children...not 22," she said, then corrected herself. "I had three, which feels like 21. I would have had one more. I would have rounded that out."
"It's never too late, though!" guest co-host Justin Sylvester quipped.
"Yeah, it's probably too late. It feels like that ship has sailed," Jenna admitted.
The media personality was "happy with two" kids until Hollywood medium Tyler Henry came on the show and told her a baby boy was coming.
"We kind of thought we were going to have two kids, and once he said that, and once I told my husband, I was like, 'I kind of want that,'" she recalled. "All I had to sort of think was, 'I want that.'"