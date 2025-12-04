Scarlett Johansson Reveals She Named Her and Colin Jost’s Child Cosmo After Her Third-Grade Crush

Article continues below advertisement

Scarlett Johansson uncovered the nostalgic meaning behind her 4-year-old son Cosmo's unique name. During the Thursday, December 4, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the actress, 41, explained she was inspired by a childhood crush. Host Jenna Bush Hager and Johansson reflected on a recent podcast episode where Kylie Kelce defended her children’s names, despite any negative opinions.

Source: MEGA Scarlett Johansson is married to Colin Jost.

"She’s right. Unless you like a name, you probably shouldn’t say anything about it. Nobody asked…who cares," Johansson said. "It does not affect your life at all. Nobody asked you." The TV star explained how, when she named her son, she didn’t want to get a "weird face" from anyone.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Scarlett Johansson has a son with Colin Jost.

"You’re like, 'I have a baby in my stomach that I am birthing. I didn’t ask what you thought,'" Bush Hager agreed. "My third-grade crush was Cosmo. It had a great meaning for [my mom]," Johansson added. "My mother-in-law, a few days after, she goes, 'Cosimo is a name I can get behind. That’s a recognizable name.' And I was like, 'We’re not going to just insert an 'I.' That’s what it is.'"

Jenna Bush Hager's Mom Did Not Like Her Daughter's Name

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Scarlett Johansson guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

Meanwhile, when Bush Hager named her daughter Mila, her mom did not agree and thought people in Texas would pronounce it wrong. "You want me to change the spelling of my child’s name, because in Texas, they’re pronouncing it as my-la," she recalled asking mom Laura Bush. "She’s now 12, so when we named her, maybe Mila wasn’t quite popular…let’s just let her be." "Just don’t say anything," Scarlett weighed in. The Black Widow alum shares Cosmo with husband Colin Jost and Rose, 10, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac. Jenna shares Mila , Poppy, 10, and Hal, 6, with husband Henry Hager.

Jenna Bush Hager Wanted More Kids

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager has three kids.