Scarlett Johansson Recalls Acting 'So Weird' and Rushing Out of First Date With Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson's first date with Colin Jost did not go as planned. During the Monday, December 1, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the actress, 41, confessed to bolting away from the comedian, 43, the first time they met. Host Jenna Bush Hager referenced a recent comment Jason Kelce made about being so drunk on his first date with his wife, Kylie Kelce, that he fell asleep at the bar 45 minutes in.

Scarlett Johansson's First Date With Colin Jost

"That seems like a red flag," Scarlett expressed, while Jenna called it "at least an orange." "My first date with Colin... honestly, nobody had ever really asked me out before. I was a serial monogamist and never got the traditional, 'Hey, would you like to have dinner sometime?'" the Black Widow alum explained of her now-husband. "I don't know if it was just because I was working since I was little. I don't know why. I just didn't get asked."

She and the SNL actor went on a "lovely date" at an Italian restaurant in the East Village at 8 p.m. "Afterwards, he was like, 'I'm meeting friends, let's go grab a drink.' And I hadn't dated, basically ever, so I was like, 'I have to go now. I need to leave,'" Scarlett remembered. "I got home to relieve my babysitter and it was like 9:36, and she was like, 'Why are you home?'...I just felt so flustered." Later on, Colin told her he thought she was uninterested because she was acting "so weird." "First dates can be kind of a lot...you're like, 'What if we don't like each other?' It's so much easier to go out with girlfriends," Jenna said.

Both women admitted they have made French exits out of a date before. "That happened to me on the only other date I've been on. I was on a blind date, and there were many weird things that happened. We were going off to this other party, and I sort of vanished," the Jurassic World Rebirth star spilled. "I think he may have met his future wife at that party. I hope so."

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's Marriage

