Scarlett Johansson Makes Rare Remark About Short-Lived Marriage To Ryan Reynolds
Scarlett Johansson rarely makes comments about her ex-husband Ryan Reynolds, but, when she does, it's only to say good things.
During a guest appearance on Gwyneth Paltrow's "Goop" podcast, the 38-year-old sat down with the Iron Man actress to spill her thoughts on both her failed and successful nuptials.
Paltrow asked Johansson how many times she had been married, to which the Black Widow star replied: "Three times."
"Oh, that’s right because I forgot you were married to Ryan Reynolds. Goals," Paltrow quipped of the very first time Johansson tied the knot.
The Under the Skin star admitted she and Reynolds "weren’t married for very long," as they tied the knot in 2008 before divorcing two years later.
"We love a good Ryan Reynolds in our house," Johansson confessed of her ex-husband. "He’s a good guy."
Despite landing himself on the "good guy" list, the duo's marriage clearly didn't work out, and they are both happily married to other partners.
"I didn't know what I wanted or needed from somebody else," Johansson — who exchanged vows with Saturday Night Live comedian Colin Jost in 2020 — explained. One year after marrying Jost, the pair welcomed their son, Cosmo, who will turn 2 in August.
"I never realized 'Oh, it's really important for me, I need to be with a compassionate person.' That's a fundamental characteristic that has to be there," she continued.
"I think that understanding what those fundamental things are that you need in a partner is a must, for longevity anyway," Johansson continued to say of what she discovered she needed in a long-term relationship.
"I think identifying those things was a game-changer for me," the Lucy star concluded.
Johansson also shares her 8-year-old daughter, Rose, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac, whom she was married to from 2014-2017.
Reynolds, on the other hand, tied the knot with his wife, Blake Lively, in 2012, and they have been head over heels in love ever since. The couple shares three daughters: James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.