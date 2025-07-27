Scheana Shay Reveals Ariana Madix Hasn't Reached Out After Brock Davies Affair Revelation

Scheana Shay is opening up about her fallout with Ariana Madix following shocking revelations from her memoir.

During the July 22 episode of SiriusXM's "Page Six Radio," the Vanderpump Rules alum shared that she hasn't heard from Madix since going public about husband Brock Davies' infidelity. Shay, 40, stunned fans earlier this month by disclosing that her now-husband cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter, Summer, now 4.

This came to light in her memoir, My Good Side, and unfolded amidst the chaos of Scandoval.