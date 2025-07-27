Scheana Shay Reveals Ariana Madix Hasn't Reached Out After Brock Davies Affair Revelation
Scheana Shay is opening up about her fallout with Ariana Madix following shocking revelations from her memoir.
During the July 22 episode of SiriusXM's "Page Six Radio," the Vanderpump Rules alum shared that she hasn't heard from Madix since going public about husband Brock Davies' infidelity. Shay, 40, stunned fans earlier this month by disclosing that her now-husband cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter, Summer, now 4.
This came to light in her memoir, My Good Side, and unfolded amidst the chaos of Scandoval.
Reflecting on her choice to reveal Davies' infidelity on Vanderpump Rules, Shay addressed the impact Madix had on her decision not to disclose the affair during Season 11. "I didn't want the narrative to be about me that season," she said.
"Everyone's like, 'Oh, she always wants to make everything about her.' No, that moment still needed to be about Ariana, and I was trying to support her best I could," Shay elaborated. "This was while still doing my job, while trying to not hate Tom [Sandoval] as much as I hated him, because then I would also have to keep hating my husband and it's like, how do I release one and not the other?"
Shay recalled the struggles she faced while filming during such a tumultuous time.
"That was one of the hardest years of my life, other than the chapter I talk about getting bullied. Genuinely, it was really, really tough for me, and I chose to keep that private, you know? So, I don't expect anyone else to know and I'm a really good f----- actress because no one knew," she shared.
The reality star expressed her desire to have reached out and explained, "And also I'm like, I can't [because] she had enough going on, so I can't put that on her. But yeah, I would think after this came out that people would reach out. With Ariana, there were moments where I wanted to tell her and then a year passed and I hadn't told her."
Shay recounted attempting to convey her secret before Madix's departure for Love Island USA.
"Right before she was getting ready to leave for Love Island USA, I had reached out and sent a text. … That was when I was like, 'I want to tell her in person.' And this was a year ago. This was her first season on Love Island USA."
The shocking revelation of Davies' affair hit during Shay's interview with Us Weekly for her cover story earlier this month, where she discussed nearly spilling the beans just two months after his confession.
"It was on the tip of my tongue," Shay confessed, referring to Madix's split from Sandoval, 43, after he cheated with their co-star and friend Rachel "Raquel" Leviss. "I didn't want to trauma dump on her when she had her own trauma."
Sticking to her guns, Shay added, "[People like] to say I always make everything about myself. This is a prime example of how I actually don't do that, because I cared more about her well-being and her mental health than my own, as much as I wanted her to be able to be there for me."
Madix has yet to comment on Shay's memoir.
Shay regrets not being totally there for her pal. "I wish I supported Ariana more in the way that she needed. Sometimes there shouldn't be a gray area, and this was an instance where I really needed to show what a girl's girl I was for her," she said. "I feel like I was put in a position where I had a job to do. I was going through my own personal heartbreak, and I wasn't the friend that she needed throughout Season 11. I genuinely regret that because she deserved more from me."
She added, "I hope that one day, privately, we can sit on my couch and have that conversation I wanted to have with her two years ago. I miss her; she was my best friend, and I am just over the moon seeing how incredible she's doing. I don't think it'll ever be the same. So much life has happened for both of us. We are on such different paths. But at the end of the day, there is always love between the two of us. She says that, I say that, that'll never go away."