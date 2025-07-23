10 of the Biggest Bombshells From Scheana Shay's New Book 'My Good Side'
Scheana Shay Had Romantic Relationships With Jesse Metcalfe, John Mayer and More
Scheana Shay got raw and real about her past relationships in her new book, My Good Side: A Memoir.
Out on July 22, the memoir broke down the reality TV star's life in and out of the spotlight, including her romances with Jesse Metcalfe, John Mayer and other stars.
"We would order in dinner with his parents at his house, and — when we were alone — he would play the guitar and serenade me with songs like 'Hey There Delilah,'" she wrote about her time with the Desperate Housewives star, as quoted by E! News.
She added, "It felt like I was living a real-life fantasy with this guy I'd watched on TV and in movies for years."
Shay also claimed she got "casually involved" with Mayer but decided to keep it quiet because "I wanted to continue hanging out with him."
After one of her friends confirmed the twosome's connection, the "Last Train Home" singer reportedly stopped seeing her.
"For all he knew, I was the one blabbing about the details of our hangouts," Shay continued.
Shay's search for find true love did not end there, as she moved on with "Shemar Moore, Josh Hopkins, Shane West, Jesse McCartney, JC Chasez, Adrian Grenier, Ricardo Chavira, William Tell, two actors from The Notebook, and a few NFL, NBA, and MLB players, to name a few."
Scheana Shay Confirmed She Had a Relationship With a Woman
Aside from finding romance with men, Shay admitted to dating a woman — whom she only identified as "DD" — after having an instant connection with her following their meeting at Stagecoach Music Festival in 2019.
"It felt like more than friendship but not enough to admit or commit to a relationship," she wrote, adding. "Part of me wishes I'd expressed to DD how I was feeling, to see if she felt the same, but the fear of rejection outweighed finding out what we could be for me."
A few months later, Shay and DD met Brock Davies at another music festival. Although Davies initially pursued DD, he eventually struck up a romance with Shay.
Michael Shay Was 'High' at His Wedding to Scheana Shay
In July 2014, the Vanderpump Rules star tied the knot with Michael Shay at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, Calif.
Looking back at the special day, Scheana confessed she began to suspect her then-husband had an addiction problem.
"I noticed that his eyes were completely glazed over, and he was unsteady on his feet," she recalled.
A few weeks later, she realized something after Tom Sandoval "offered [them] these little blue pills, which he said were Ecstasy."
The memoir stated, "Shay, appearing perplexed, said, 'Wait, that looks like the pill you gave me at the wedding. I thought it was Adderall.' We were both in shock. Shay didn't intend to get f----- up that night. He just wanted an Adderall to stay up later."
A Final Episode of 'Vanderpump Rules' Left Scheana Shay in Shock
In a since-deleted podcast episode, former Vanderpump Rules editor Bri Dellinger said she was fired from the show after confessing she deliberately found "all the embarrassing things" Scheana did and "put them all in" to highlight the star's humiliating moments.
Scheana then wrote about a part involving Stassi Schroeder's then-15-year-old brother, Nikolai Schroeder, at the fashion blogger's engagement party.
"I was teasing him, as I would a younger brother, thinking nothing of it," she wrote. "That is, until the final episode made it look like I was hitting on Nikolai. I was shocked; he was fifteen."
Eddie Cibrian 'Never Wore a Wedding Ring' Despite Being Married to Brandi Glanville
Scheana described Eddie Cibrian as "the sweetest, funniest, most charismatic, consummate gentleman" she had ever met, as she reminisced about their past romance in her memoir, My Good Side.
The Femme Fatales alum said Cibrian "never wore a wedding ring," although he was married to Brandi Glanville. While Scheana initially assumed he was single, another club member soon told her Eddie was a married man.
"I didn't want to believe it," she said. "We were out together all the time in public, so I didn't feel like some secret mistress!"
She ended things after learning about the truth, but they reconnected six months later after he and Brandi got separated.
Eddie eventually began dating LeAnn Rimes and married her in 2011.
Lisa Vanderpump Used Scheana Shay's Affair With Eddie Cibrian to Launch 'Vanderpump Rules'
In her book, Scheana revisited the time Lisa Vanderpump "acted as though she was shocked" when she was informed about her romance with Eddie. She then accused The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum of exploiting the affair to expand her TV empire.
"We were chatting about how the show started and they said, 'Lisa was worried that the Disney girl who had a connection to Eddie wasn't going to participate,'" she wrote. "They were talking about me directly to my face. In other words, outing Lisa and gifting me the one thing I'd always suspected — that Lisa knew about my affair with Eddie all along. And she used it to launch VPR."
Scheana Shay Was Demoted on 'Vanderpump Rules'
Before an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Scheana learned she was demoted to "friend of" status on Vanderpump Rules.
"I was sobbing," she shared in the book. "[Andy Cohen] looked at me sympathetically and said, 'Listen, we're a few minutes from air. I need you to get your s--- together, make great TV and show everyone that you deserve your spot on the show.'"
Scheana Shay Nearly Died While Giving Birth to Her Daughter
Scheana also poured her heart out about her pregnancy journey in her book, noting she experienced a complication that was later determined as a severe form of preeclampsia called HELLP syndrome.
"It was a miracle that I was induced," she said of giving birth to Summer Moon Honey Davies. "Had I waited and given birth naturally, the doctors might not have caught my preeclampsia, and I could have had a stroke and died."
Brock Davies Cheated on Scheana Shay While She Was Pregnant With Summer Moon
In My Good Side, Scheana confirmed Brock had a "brief affair" while she was pregnant with their daughter. She added her husband only admitted to his infidelity in 2023 amid Scandoval.
"Unable to contain my rage, I slapped him and threw a Rubik's cube in his direction, which he dodged," she wrote.
She added, "[I was] completely sick to my stomach. [He] admitted that — at the time — he was scared about being a father again, specifically about whether he even deserved to be, and he chose to deal with it by sleeping with someone else. I use the word 'chose' because it was very much a conscious decision. No one twisted his arm or dragged him into bed."
They remain committed to their marriage even after Scheana found out about Brock's infidelity.
Did Scheana Shay Punch Raquel Leviss?
In March 2023, Scheana made headlines for allegedly punching Raquel Leviss after learning her affair with Tom, who was dating Ariana Madix.
"I pushed her off me," she clarified in the book. "She came back toward me, so I shoved her again."
Scheana called Ariana and told her she "pushed that b---- and threw her phone in the street."
"Ariana had me on speakerphone and Tom could hear from the background. Apparently, he thought I said, I punched that b----. I'll admit there were a lot of emotions that night, but I did not punch Raquel," she continued.