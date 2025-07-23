10 of the Biggest Bombshells From Scheana Shay's New Book 'My Good Side'

Scheana Shay got raw and real about her past relationships in her new book, My Good Side: A Memoir.

Out on July 22, the memoir broke down the reality TV star's life in and out of the spotlight, including her romances with Jesse Metcalfe, John Mayer and other stars.

"We would order in dinner with his parents at his house, and — when we were alone — he would play the guitar and serenade me with songs like 'Hey There Delilah,'" she wrote about her time with the Desperate Housewives star, as quoted by E! News.

She added, "It felt like I was living a real-life fantasy with this guy I'd watched on TV and in movies for years."

Shay also claimed she got "casually involved" with Mayer but decided to keep it quiet because "I wanted to continue hanging out with him."

After one of her friends confirmed the twosome's connection, the "Last Train Home" singer reportedly stopped seeing her.

"For all he knew, I was the one blabbing about the details of our hangouts," Shay continued.

Shay's search for find true love did not end there, as she moved on with "Shemar Moore, Josh Hopkins, Shane West, Jesse McCartney, JC Chasez, Adrian Grenier, Ricardo Chavira, William Tell, two actors from The Notebook, and a few NFL, NBA, and MLB players, to name a few."