Scheana Shay Reveals Who She Thinks Leaked Details of Husband Brock Davies' Shocking Affair
It's all happening. In a new interview, Scheana Shay confessed she almost didn't include the story about husband Brock Davies' affair in her recently released memoir, My Good Side.
However, she felt the need to do so once details of the scandal leaked online — something she felt betrayed by.
The reality star explained that when the news came out, she first "made Brock tell" her mom about his infidelity.
"I'm like, 'You did it,' but she found out about a year ago," the Vanderpump Rules alum spilled. "It was a year and a half after I knew about it, so enough time had passed that we had processed it, we're in therapy and all of that."
Who Leaked the Story About Brock Davies' Affair?
"But the day after I was here and my book sold, there was a leak on a blog site about chapter 16 and still only three people knew, but also the person I collaborated on this book with, so it's not my person on my team of 12 years," Shay said. "It's not my best friend, it's not my sister-in-law."
"Process of elimination, and then all of a sudden she had a mental health crisis, had to step away from the book, starts tweeting all of this s--- about me, but not saying me and it was a crazy situation," the mom-of-one recalled of the mess, revealing she eventually found a new collaborator.
The Reality Star Almost Didn't Put the Affair in Her Memoir
- Why Scheana Shay Never Revealed Husband Brock Davies' Affair: 'You'll Hear the Side of My Story' in New Book
- 'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Scheana Shay Confirms Husband Brock Davies Cheated on Her While Pregnant With Their Daughter
- Scheana Shay Calls Out 'Gaslighter' Lisa Vanderpump for Exploiting Her Affair With Eddie Cibrian: 'She Launched Her Empire’
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Wait, and you were saying at the talk yesterday at the 92nd Street Y, that you actually had sold the book without necessarily divulging every detail of the affair and there was kind of a moment where you were like, 'Maybe I don't have to write this chapter,'" host Evan Real pointed out.
"I mean, the book sold the next day," Shay stated. "They wanted to take it off the table, and so I was like, 'Oh my gosh, they want this book so bad and there's just a vague description of what this chapter might look like in the proposal,' and so I was like, 'You know, maybe we don't have to put it out. Maybe we just lie through our teeth till the day we die.'"
The author figured that if the affair ever popped up, she and Davis would just deny it.
"But when that blind item came out, I didn't know how far it was gonna get, so I told Brock, I go, 'My mom,' sorry to call you out, but she follows a lot of those Instagram accounts and stuff," Shay explained. "So, I'm like, 'For all I know, you know, one of those accounts is gonna pick it up and my mom's gonna see and be like this crazy s---.' I'm like, 'Actually it's true,' so I was like, 'Go call her right now.'"
She ultimately felt like she had to include the scandal in her book.
How Scheana Found Out About the Affair
The Bravo star detailed Davies' affair in her tome, revealing he was the one who came clean to her.
"I remained in a state of paralyzed shock as he confessed that he’d cheated on me two years prior, when we were living in San Diego during the pandemic, while I was pregnant with Summer," Shay wrote, referring to their now 4-year-old daughter.
"As I sat there, feeling completely sick to my stomach, he admitted that — at the time — he was scared about being a father again, specifically about whether he even deserved to be, and he chose to deal with it by sleeping with someone else," the brunette beauty continued. "I use the word ‘chose’ because it was very much a conscious decision. No one twisted his arm or dragged him into bed."