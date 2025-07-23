Scheana Shay Reveals Who She Thinks Leaked Details of Husband Brock Davies' Shocking Affair

However, she felt the need to do so once details of the scandal leaked online — something she felt betrayed by.

"I'm like, 'You did it,' but she found out about a year ago," the Vanderpump Rules alum spilled. "It was a year and a half after I knew about it, so enough time had passed that we had processed it, we're in therapy and all of that."

"Process of elimination, and then all of a sudden she had a mental health crisis, had to step away from the book, starts tweeting all of this s--- about me, but not saying me and it was a crazy situation," the mom-of-one recalled of the mess, revealing she eventually found a new collaborator.

"But the day after I was here and my book sold, there was a leak on a blog site about chapter 16 and still only three people knew, but also the person I collaborated on this book with, so it's not my person on my team of 12 years," Shay said. "It's not my best friend, it's not my sister-in-law."

"Wait, and you were saying at the talk yesterday at the 92nd Street Y, that you actually had sold the book without necessarily divulging every detail of the affair and there was kind of a moment where you were like, 'Maybe I don't have to write this chapter,'" host Evan Real pointed out.

"I mean, the book sold the next day," Shay stated. "They wanted to take it off the table, and so I was like, 'Oh my gosh, they want this book so bad and there's just a vague description of what this chapter might look like in the proposal,' and so I was like, 'You know, maybe we don't have to put it out. Maybe we just lie through our teeth till the day we die.'"