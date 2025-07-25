Scheana Shay's Husband Brock Davies Reveals His Affair Lasted 3 Weeks, Calls Himself a 'Coward' for Keeping It a Secret for Years
Scheana Shay's husband, Brock Davies, spilled more details on his affair after the brunette beauty came clean about his infidelity in her recently released memoir, My Good Side.
Davies joined his wife on the Friday, July 25, episode of her "Scheananigans" podcast, where he admitted he cheated more than once when she was pregnant with their daughter, Summer Moon, in 2020.
Scheana Shay's Husband Had a 3-Week Affair While She Was Pregnant
"I minimized what it was. It was a sexual affair. There was no dating. There was no courting. It was just purely that: Meet up and then we had s--," he spilled, revealing the woman was someone he met at F45 Gym. "It happened multiple times over a three-week span."
"I felt horrible about it," he insisted. "I was like, 'This is not okay, not doing this.' And I pulled the pin and then I forgot about it."
Brock Davies Reveals Why He Was Unfaithful
Davies, 34, believes he strayed because he was "scared of being a parent again."
"I believed what I read. I believed I was a bad dad, I believed a lot of that stuff and I just used that as an easy way out," he confessed. "The reality is you just gotta do the work."
Davies was referring to criticism he received for leaving behind his two sons in Australia and giving their mom, his ex-wife, custody.
Davies said he wrote about his betrayal "in a letter and tried to forget about it," as he "believed I was never going to do it again and we could just move past this."
"I was just protecting myself. I was an absolute coward. That man was a coward," the dad-of-three admitted. "He wasn't thinking about protecting you, he was just thinking about protecting himself, saving his face."
He told the former SUR staffer, 40, he's "proud" of her "for telling your story, and I'm sorry for this being part of your story."
The mom-of-one's tome released on Tuesday, July 22.
In the book, Shay revealed that after the Aussie 'fessed up, "I slapped him and threw a Rubik’s cube in his direction, which he dodged."
"To this day, every time I see a Rubik’s cube, it triggers me, pulling me right back to this incredibly dark moment in my life," she penned. "Same goes for any mention of an F45 gym."
Davies decided to tell the truth to his spouse in 2023 after it was revealed that Shay's good friend and Vanderpump Rules costar Tom Sandoval was having an affair with Raquel Leviss behind his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix's back.