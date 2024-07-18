'Cruel' and 'Vile': Scheana Shay Blasts Tom Sandoval for Suing Ariana Madix
Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval sued his ex Ariana Madix on July 16 — and his costars didn't hold back once the news was revealed.
In the lawsuit, Sandoval claimed that Madix “obtained access” to his phone and looked at explicit videos of him and Raquel Leviss without having “authorization or permission.” The lawsuit also alleges that Madix provided copies of these videos to “Leviss and third parties” without Sandoval’s consent.
Naturally, the cast of Vanderpump Rules started getting asked about the ordeal, as they have all had to partake in the “Scandoval” situation since March 2023. Although currently traveling in London, Scheana Shay took to her Instagram Stories to share her reaction with her followers.
“I keep getting messages about this lawsuit,” Shay began with opening up about the lawsuit. “I know you’re all waiting for me to weigh in, so here’s what I have to say.”
Shay then directly addressed Sandoval, stating: “Tom Sandoval — s--- thing to do after a s-------- thing you already did. Like what are you thinking?”
“No, this is not someone I want to be friends with,” Shay shockingly went on to share. “This is not who I align in my values with.”
- 'Hypocrite' Lala Kent Gets Dragged Over Having an Instagram Page for Her Daughter After Shading Scheana Shay for Doing the Same
- It's Over: 'Vanderpump Rules' EP Confirms Show Is on Death's Door, Says 'We'll Have a Clearer Picture' in 2 Months as Bravo Officially Places Show on 'Hiatus'
- Big Blonde Hair Founder Lauren Sebastian Dishes on the Fashion Hits and Misses of the 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 11 Reunion: Photos
Shay was understandably upset, especially after making strong attempts to rekindle her friendship with Sandoval during the last season of Vanderpump Rules, much to the dismay of some of her costars. “Call me a f------- idiot,” Shay added. “I said it at the finale — don’t make me look like an idiot. Well, you did. So many thoughts.” Shay wasn’t done laying into Sandoval, detailing that she thinks “it’s cruel” and “vile" to sue Madix.
“I think it negates any remorse that you tried to show at the reunion saying Raquel was like a coward and whatever you said about her suing Ariana,” she concluded. “Y’all were together for almost a decade. You shared a mortgage. You shared bills. You shared passcodes. Okay? She knew your password. So this invasion of privacy? F--- off. That’s my rant for the day.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Shay did take a moment to share some positive Vanderpump Rules news, though, revealing that she “heard” about the show being nominated for a 2024 Emmy in the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category. “Congrats to everyone who works on our show,” she exclaimed about the exciting news. “Except for you know who.” Sandoval’s lawsuit has added another messy legal layer within their friendship group, as Leviss is also currently suing Sandoval and Madix.