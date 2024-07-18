Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval sued his ex Ariana Madix on July 16 — and his costars didn't hold back once the news was revealed.

In the lawsuit , Sandoval claimed that Madix “obtained access” to his phone and looked at explicit videos of him and Raquel Leviss without having “authorization or permission.” The lawsuit also alleges that Madix provided copies of these videos to “Leviss and third parties” without Sandoval’s consent.

Naturally, the cast of Vanderpump Rules started getting asked about the ordeal, as they have all had to partake in the “Scandoval” situation since March 2023. Although currently traveling in London, Scheana Shay took to her Instagram Stories to share her reaction with her followers.

“I keep getting messages about this lawsuit,” Shay began with opening up about the lawsuit. “I know you’re all waiting for me to weigh in, so here’s what I have to say.”

Shay then directly addressed Sandoval, stating: “Tom Sandoval — s--- thing to do after a s-------- thing you already did. Like what are you thinking?”

“No, this is not someone I want to be friends with,” Shay shockingly went on to share. “This is not who I align in my values with.”