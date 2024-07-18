OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Scheana Shay
OK LogoREALITY TV

'Cruel' and 'Vile': Scheana Shay Blasts Tom Sandoval for Suing Ariana Madix

Composite picture of Tom Sandoval and Scheana Shay.
Source: MEGA; @scheana/Instagram
By:

Jul. 18 2024, Published 10:02 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval sued his ex Ariana Madix on July 16 — and his costars didn't hold back once the news was revealed.

Article continues below advertisement

In the lawsuit, Sandoval claimed that Madix “obtained access” to his phone and looked at explicit videos of him and Raquel Leviss without having “authorization or permission.” The lawsuit also alleges that Madix provided copies of these videos to “Leviss and third parties” without Sandoval’s consent.

matts square template
Source: MEGA

Tom Sandoval is currently suing his ex Ariana Madix.

Article continues below advertisement

Naturally, the cast of Vanderpump Rules started getting asked about the ordeal, as they have all had to partake in the “Scandoval” situation since March 2023. Although currently traveling in London, Scheana Shay took to her Instagram Stories to share her reaction with her followers.

Article continues below advertisement
matts square template
Source: @scheana/Instagram

Scheana Shay is not happy with Tom Sandoval for suing Ariana Madix.

Article continues below advertisement

“I keep getting messages about this lawsuit,” Shay began with opening up about the lawsuit. “I know you’re all waiting for me to weigh in, so here’s what I have to say.”

Shay then directly addressed Sandoval, stating: “Tom Sandoval — s--- thing to do after a s-------- thing you already did. Like what are you thinking?”

“No, this is not someone I want to be friends with,” Shay shockingly went on to share. “This is not who I align in my values with.”

MORE ON:
Scheana Shay
Article continues below advertisement
matts square template
Source: @scheana/Instagram

Scheana Shay has Ariana Madix's back in Tom Sandoval's lawsuit against the latter.

Article continues below advertisement

Shay was understandably upset, especially after making strong attempts to rekindle her friendship with Sandoval during the last season of Vanderpump Rules, much to the dismay of some of her costars. “Call me a f------- idiot,” Shay added. “I said it at the finale — don’t make me look like an idiot. Well, you did. So many thoughts.” Shay wasn’t done laying into Sandoval, detailing that she thinks “it’s cruel” and “vile" to sue Madix.

“I think it negates any remorse that you tried to show at the reunion saying Raquel was like a coward and whatever you said about her suing Ariana,” she concluded. “Y’all were together for almost a decade. You shared a mortgage. You shared bills. You shared passcodes. Okay? She knew your password. So this invasion of privacy? F--- off. That’s my rant for the day.”

Article continues below advertisement
matts square template
Source: MEGA

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are both currently being sued by Raquel Leviss.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Shay did take a moment to share some positive Vanderpump Rules news, though, revealing that she “heard” about the show being nominated for a 2024 Emmy in the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category. “Congrats to everyone who works on our show,” she exclaimed about the exciting news. “Except for you know who.” Sandoval’s lawsuit has added another messy legal layer within their friendship group, as Leviss is also currently suing Sandoval and Madix.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.