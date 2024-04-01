OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Raquel Leviss
OK LogoREALITY TV

Raquel Leviss' Revenge: Ariana Madix 'Totally Shocked' Former Pal Is Suing Her and Tom Sandoval

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 31 2024, Published 9:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval didn’t think Raquel Leviss would bring the drama between them to court!

According to a source, the 38-year-old — who recently made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago — was “totally shocked” by Leviss’ lawsuit against her and the 40-year-old Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras leading man.

Article continues below advertisement
raquel leviss
Source: MEGA

Raquel Leviss recently sued Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval for revenge porn, eavesdropping, intentional infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy.

“They can’t believe she’s coming after them,” the source added of the exes.

As OK! previously reported, the former cast member of Vanderpump Rules filed a lawsuit in a Los Angeles court on February 29, accusing her former flame and his ex-girlfriend of revenge p---, eavesdropping, intentional infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy.

Article continues below advertisement

"'Scandoval’ captured the public’s attention in a massive way, went completely viral, and injected new life into Vanderpump Rules," the court documents read, referencing Leviss’ affair with Sandoval while he was dating Madix.

"It also caused mayhem in Leviss’s life, culminating in months-long in-patient treatment at a mental health facility and her departure from the show. Fomented by Bravo and Evolution in conjunction with the cast, Leviss was subjected to a public skewering with little precedent and became, without exaggeration, one of the most hated women in America," the legal paperwork continued.

Article continues below advertisement
ariana madix
Source: MEGA

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval dated for nine years before they split.

Article continues below advertisement

Though Bravo, NBCUniversal, Andy Cohen were named throughout the bombshell filing, they were not targeted.

"It is clear that Bravo deliberately sacrificed Leviss for the sake of its commercial interests from its refusal to allow her the opportunity to tell her side of the story and defend herself, which she repeatedly begged for permission to do," it read.

Article continues below advertisement
raquel leviss
Source: @rachelleviss/Instagram

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval split because he had an affair with Raquel Leviss

Article continues below advertisement

Leviss’ attorneys Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos have based their legal argument on a reported inappropriate FaceTime video from the former beauty queen that Sandoval allegedly secretly taped and supposedly spread around.

Leviss is now requesting all copies of the alleged s-- tape destroyed, and an injunction put in place to keep people from seeing it ever again.

MORE ON:
Raquel Leviss
Article continues below advertisement
ariana madix
Source: MEGA

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix still live in the same home they bought together.

Article continues below advertisement

"To be clear, Leviss has repeatedly acknowledged that her actions were morally objectionable and deeply hurtful to Madix. She has offered numerous apologies. There is more to the story, however. Lost in the mix was that Leviss was a victim of the predatory and dishonest behavior of an older man, who recorded s------- explicit videos of her without her knowledge or consent, which were then distributed, disseminated, and discussed publicly by a scorned woman seeking vengeance, catalyzing the scandal. Leviss ultimately checked herself into a mental health facility and remained there for three months while Bravo, Evolution, and the cast milked the interest her excoriation had peaked," the 19-page document said.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

"To make matters worse, Leviss was misled by Bravo and Evolution into believing that she was contractually barred from speaking out about her mistreatment. As a result, she suffered in silence as Bravo and Evolution watched viewership explode, and the rest of the cast enjoyed unseen levels of public recognition and professional opportunity. Meanwhile, Leviss, who was humiliated and villainized for public consumption, remains a shell of her former self, with her career prospects stunted and her reputation in tatters," the letter added.

Life & Style reported on the source's claims.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.