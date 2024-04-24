Scheana Shay Unleashes on Tom Sandoval After He Labels Her as the 'Other Woman' During Past Eddie Cibrian Affair: 'F--- You!'
Scheana Shay is not having Tom Sandoval's latest swipe at her past mistakes.
During the Tuesday, April 23, episode of Vanderpump Rules, the disgraced rocker brought up the "Good as Gold" singer's affair with Eddie Cibrian, which occurred years ago while Cibrian was married to Brandi Glanville.
The incident came about after Shay's new song "Apples" took a dig at Sandoval for cheating on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss.
"I was coming at that from what you two did to Ariana, it f----- me up in more ways than one," Shay — who is married to Brock Davies — explained about why she threw shade at Sandoval on the track. "The friendship, the restraining order."
"You are not involved in this. You did not get cheated on. She did not f--- Brock," the Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras frontman, 40, fired back at the mother-of-one, 38.
"She filed a motherf------ restraining order," she yelled at Sandoval about Leviss' allegation Shay punched her after finding out about the affair.
"Why are you acting like you're the biggest victim in this whole scenario?" the former SUR bartender asked the brunette beauty before accusing her and her spouse of "acting more entitled to talk about events in my life than me. You inserted yourself into this situation."
After Shay went on to blame Sandoval for causing her to have "f----- up thoughts" about Davies and best friend Lala Kent potentially hooking up behind her back, the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test alum delivered a low blow.
"You've been the other woman in a f------ relationship," Sandoval spat at Shay regarding her secret 2006 romance with the Country Comfort actor, 50, which occurred while she was unaware he was married to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 51.
"F--- you, Tom. F--- you! When I was 21 years old in 2000 and f------ six, are you kidding me? I didn't know he was married!" the "Scheananigans with Scheana Shay" podcast host screamed at him before storming off.
"She was [in her] 20s, bro. You're f------ 40," Davies told Sandoval about comparing the indiscretions and yelling at his wife, whom he wed in 2021.
Madix, 38, quickly went over to console Shay and called her cheating ex-boyfriend of nine years "f------ trash" for saying such horrible things about their friend.
Katie Maloney also labeled Sandoval "such a gross person" for bringing up the sensitive subject.