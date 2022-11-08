Scientology Trial: Leah Reimini Insists Paul Haggis Is 'The Victim' Despite Sexual Assault Accusations
Former Scientologist Leah Remini is standing up for those who have also left the controversial religion.
On Monday, November 6, the actress was called as a witness in the trial of filmmaker Paul Haggis, who in 2017, was accused of rape by Haleigh Breest.
Appearing via live feed, the King of Queens alum, 52, echoed the defense's claim, which stated that Breest was one of several women who were coerced by the Church of Scientology to come forward with accusations against him, as the actress believes the religion leaders concocted this plan to get revenge on Haggis for leaving and shaming the church.
"In this case I believe it is Paul who is the victim here," the mom-of-one stated.
"The purpose of Scientology lawsuits is just to destroy your life," she added, calling the Crash director a "decent man and father and friend." Remini agreed to participate in the trial because she wants to "advocate for people who have been victimized by Scientology policies."
While being questioned, the Emmy winner admitted she was fearful of how the church might retaliate against her for backing Haggis.
Haggis made the same claims as Reimini while he was on the stand, even alleging that an investigative reporter once informed him they had evidence of the church trying to frame him. However, no actual evidence was ever presented during the trial. Haggis has claimed the encounter was consensual.
Karin Pouw, a spokesperson for the Church of Scientology denied Remini and Haggis' claims.
"No matter how much false testimony Haggis and his attorney elicit from Remini to bolster his attempts at distracting the jury, the fact that the Church is not involved will not change," she stated. "Outrageously, Remini accuses four women she does not know, who have no connection to Scientology whatsoever, of committing perjury."
Remini left the church in 2013, while Haggis departed in 2009.
