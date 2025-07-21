Scooter Braun Slams Former Client Kanye West Over His Brutal Antisemitic Comments: 'I Don't Know Him Anymore'
Scooter Braun didn't hold back when addressing his former client Kanye West's recent antisemitic remarks, making it clear that he feels a deep disconnect from the artist.
"I don't know him anymore," Braun, who is Jewish, said on the latest episode of "Question Everything" with Danielle Robay.
He expressed frustration over West's controversial words, stating, "I think the person that I knew wasn't someone who says those things. I think sometimes the hardest thing to do about someone you care about is mourn them while they are still here."
Braun, 44, said he needs to put his energy elsewhere. "I have three beautiful kids that need a dad to focus on them and make sure they're prepared and strong in this world," he shared, referring to his children — Jagger, 9, Levi, 7 and Hart, 5 — whom he shares with ex-wife Yael Cohen.
"For me, the person that I knew is not the person that I'm seeing, so I don't have a relationship [with him] anymore," he added as he tackled the rift between him and West.
When asked if West could be "reached," Braun simply replied, "I don't know."
"I'd rather stand proudly with who I am and who my people are and be gracious and kind to all people than be a part of that," he continued, underscoring his dedication to positivity.
He assured listeners that he holds "no ill will" toward West, stating, "I have no interest in turning into the monster that people."
Braun reflected on his management career, affirming he has no regrets about the artists he represented. "I love my life," he declared.
Braun collaborated with West from 2016 to 2018, a partnership that ended prior to West's infamous antisemitic tirade on social media in 2022. Following the backlash, many brands, including Balenciaga and Adidas, cut ties with the Grammy-winning rapper.
Despite multiple apologies from West regarding his outbursts, he has continued to face public scrutiny for his remarks. However, the "Heartless" singer has been less vocal about his views since his recent apology in May, where he stated, "I am done with antisemitism. I love all people … God forgive me for the pain I've caused."
As reported by OK!, West's Australian visa was banned as a result of his frequent antisemitic and offensive remarks — specifically ones made in his new song, "Heil Hitler."
West's wife, Bianca Censori, is from Australia.