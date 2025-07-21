Scooter Braun Slams Former Client Kanye West Over His Brutal Antisemitic Comments: 'I Don't Know Him Anymore'

Scooter Braun didn't hold back when addressing his former client Kanye West's recent antisemitic remarks, making it clear that he feels a deep disconnect from the artist.

"I don't know him anymore," Braun, who is Jewish, said on the latest episode of "Question Everything" with Danielle Robay.

He expressed frustration over West's controversial words, stating, "I think the person that I knew wasn't someone who says those things. I think sometimes the hardest thing to do about someone you care about is mourn them while they are still here."