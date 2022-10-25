DONE! Adidas Drops Kanye West After Anti-Semitic Remarks

Adidas is one of the last brands to end its partnership with Kanye West following his slew of anti-Semitic remarks.

"Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," the brand announced in a press release on Tuesday, October 25. "Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."