DONE! Adidas Drops Kanye West After Anti-Semitic Remarks
Adidas is one of the last brands to end its partnership with Kanye West following his slew of anti-Semitic remarks.
"Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," the brand announced in a press release on Tuesday, October 25. "Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."
Since tweeting violently anti-Semitic remarks and attempting to rally his followers with hate speech statements, the artist's own ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, as well as other celebrities, renowned brands and former fans have pushed back on West to take a stand against his cruel and harmful ways.
"After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect," the German corporation continued. "This is expected to have a short-term negative impact of up to $250 million on the company’s net income in 2022 given the high seasonality of the fourth quarter."
"Adidas is the sole owner of all design rights to existing products as well as previous and new colorways under the partnership," the largest European sportswear manufacturer concluded. "More information will be given as part of the company’s upcoming Q3 earnings announcement on November 9, 2022."
Although a movement to cancel West has been on the rise since the start of his reported psychiatric episode earlier this month, it seems the final straw for brands and former fans alike was when the rapper took to Twitter with a violent attack on the Jewish religion.
"I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death [sic] con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE," the "Heartless" artist aggressively tweeted on Saturday, October 8. "The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because Black people are actually Jew [sic]."
On Sunday, October 16, West continued his cruel behavior by slamming the "Jewish media."
"They blocked me out. The Jewish media blocked me out," the 45-year-old insisted. "This s**t lit. I’m lit, right? I’m lit. I’m lit, you know what I’m saying?"
Adidas finally pulled out of their partnership after the trending hashtag #boycottadidas circulated through social media apps as fans became insulted that the brand would continue to support West's evil actions.
Just one day prior to the footwear retailer cutting ties, famed talent agency CAA and lawyer Camille Vasquez ended their partnerships with the rapper.
Balenciaga is also among the large fashion tycoons to terminate their contracts with West.