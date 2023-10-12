OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Claims 'Rigged' 2020 U.S. Election Led to Hamas Attacks on Israel

donald trump claims rigged us election led to hamas attack
Source: MEGA
By:

Oct. 12 2023, Published 1:12 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Former President Donald Trump linked Hamas' recent attack on Israel to the alleged "rigging" of the 2020 presidential election.

Speaking in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, October 11, Trump asserted that had the election not been rigged against him, Israel would not have experienced such an attack.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump claims rigged us election led to hamas attack
Source: MEGA

Speaking in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Wednesday night, Trump addressed the attack.

"And if the election wasn't rigged, there would be nobody even thinking about going into Israel," Trump stated. "The election was rigged, very sadly rigged."

Contrary to Trump's claims, there is no evidence to support the allegation of election rigging.

The 2020 presidential election has been widely recognized as legitimate and concluded with Joe Biden as the winner.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump claims rigged us election led to hamas attack
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed that had the 2020 presidential election not been 'rigged' against him.

Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, launched a series of coordinated terrorist attacks over the weekend, resulting in the deaths of over 1,100 Israeli citizens and the abduction of more than 100 individuals.

These attacks took place in the Gaza Strip, an area under the control of Hamas. In response, Israel has conducted air strikes in Gaza and has implemented a blockade, denying electricity, water and food supplies to the territory's population of 2.3 million.

Trump's connection between the election and the attack on Israel has raised eyebrows and invited criticism.

His statement comes in the aftermath of his relentless claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, although these assertions have been extensively debunked.

Trump's attempts to overturn the election results through pressure on Republican officials have led to his indictment in both federal court in Washington, D.C., and Fulton County, Georgia.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
donald trump mocked for pronouncing hamas as hummus during speech
Source: MEGA

During a rally in Iowa, Donald Trump further discussed the attack, which has resulted in over 600 deaths.

During his speech, Trump also criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for allegedly not assisting him in carrying out a drone strike that killed an Iranian general in 2020.

Trump expressed his disappointment with Netanyahu, stating, "I'll never forget that Bibi Netanyahu let us down. That was a very terrible thing. I will say that."

Additionally, Trump condemned Netanyahu for what he perceives as a failure to anticipate the attacks by Hamas.

In an interview with Fox News' Brian Kilmeade on Wednesday, Trump remarked, "He was not prepared, and Israel was not prepared. And under Trump, they wouldn't have had to be prepared."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

As OK! also reported, Trump recently criticized the Israeli Prime Minister, accusing him of claiming credit for the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

"We did the job ourselves, but it was absolute precision, magnificent, beautiful job. And then Bibi tried to take credit for it," Trump told a crowd of his supporters in West Palm Beach, Fla. "That didn't make me feel too good, but that's all right."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.