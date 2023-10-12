Donald Trump Claims 'Rigged' 2020 U.S. Election Led to Hamas Attacks on Israel
Former President Donald Trump linked Hamas' recent attack on Israel to the alleged "rigging" of the 2020 presidential election.
Speaking in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, October 11, Trump asserted that had the election not been rigged against him, Israel would not have experienced such an attack.
"And if the election wasn't rigged, there would be nobody even thinking about going into Israel," Trump stated. "The election was rigged, very sadly rigged."
Contrary to Trump's claims, there is no evidence to support the allegation of election rigging.
The 2020 presidential election has been widely recognized as legitimate and concluded with Joe Biden as the winner.
Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, launched a series of coordinated terrorist attacks over the weekend, resulting in the deaths of over 1,100 Israeli citizens and the abduction of more than 100 individuals.
These attacks took place in the Gaza Strip, an area under the control of Hamas. In response, Israel has conducted air strikes in Gaza and has implemented a blockade, denying electricity, water and food supplies to the territory's population of 2.3 million.
Trump's connection between the election and the attack on Israel has raised eyebrows and invited criticism.
His statement comes in the aftermath of his relentless claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, although these assertions have been extensively debunked.
Trump's attempts to overturn the election results through pressure on Republican officials have led to his indictment in both federal court in Washington, D.C., and Fulton County, Georgia.
During his speech, Trump also criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for allegedly not assisting him in carrying out a drone strike that killed an Iranian general in 2020.
Trump expressed his disappointment with Netanyahu, stating, "I'll never forget that Bibi Netanyahu let us down. That was a very terrible thing. I will say that."
Additionally, Trump condemned Netanyahu for what he perceives as a failure to anticipate the attacks by Hamas.
In an interview with Fox News' Brian Kilmeade on Wednesday, Trump remarked, "He was not prepared, and Israel was not prepared. And under Trump, they wouldn't have had to be prepared."
As OK! also reported, Trump recently criticized the Israeli Prime Minister, accusing him of claiming credit for the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.
"We did the job ourselves, but it was absolute precision, magnificent, beautiful job. And then Bibi tried to take credit for it," Trump told a crowd of his supporters in West Palm Beach, Fla. "That didn't make me feel too good, but that's all right."
