Donald Trump Claims 'Rigged' 2020 U.S. Election Led to Hamas Attacks on Israel

Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, launched a series of coordinated terrorist attacks over the weekend, resulting in the deaths of over 1,100 Israeli citizens and the abduction of more than 100 individuals.

These attacks took place in the Gaza Strip, an area under the control of Hamas. In response, Israel has conducted air strikes in Gaza and has implemented a blockade, denying electricity, water and food supplies to the territory's population of 2.3 million.

Trump's connection between the election and the attack on Israel has raised eyebrows and invited criticism.

His statement comes in the aftermath of his relentless claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, although these assertions have been extensively debunked.

Trump's attempts to overturn the election results through pressure on Republican officials have led to his indictment in both federal court in Washington, D.C., and Fulton County, Georgia.