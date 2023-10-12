'No Connection With Reality': Jimmy Kimmel Slams Donald Trump for Claiming He 'Kept Israel Safe' During His Presidency
Jimmy Kimmel was flabbergasted at Donald Trump's recent remarks, as he claimed the war between Israel and Hamas wouldn't be happening if he were still president.
“I KEPT ISRAEL SAFE! NOBODY ELSE WILL, NOBODY ELSE CAN, AND I KNOW ALL OF THE PLAYERS!!!” the former president, 77, said on Truth Social.
“Well, then strap on some kevlar and get over there, McRib Rambo,” said Kimmel, 55. “Trump would like us to believe that his mere presence would have kept Hamas out of Israel and Russia out of Ukraine. This is coming from a guy who couldn’t even keep Kanye out of Mar-a-Lago.”
“It’s pretty clear that at this point, he’s got no connection with reality at all,” he continued. “All he can see are perfect phone calls, and unfair witch-hunts, and elections he won, wars he would’ve prevented.”
The talk show host then shared his own solution, stating: “Build a little Oval Office in a mental institution and put him in there. Tell him he’s been reinstated as president. He’d be perfectly content drawing on weather maps and pushing that little red Diet Coke button. He’d be happy, we’d be happy, let’s get it done!”
Kimmel also touched upon how Trump, who is currently facing federal charges for mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House, as he continues to lash out at his legal woes while President Joe Biden recently sat down for two interviews about his handling of classified documents.
“It’s really crazy how much Republicans don’t care about Trump’s insane handling of these classified documents, but do care about Joe Biden’s,” Kimmel said. “It’s almost like they’re applying two entirely different standards. Maybe even a double standard. Or, in Trump’s case, maybe even a bacon double standard, if you will.”
This is hardly the first time the comedian has poked fun at Trump.
As OK! previously reported, when Kimmel's talk show returned for the first time since the writers strike began.
"Trump is now facing 91 felony counts — 91 felony counts," Kimmel said as the audience cheered. "It's like all of [Trump's wife] Melania's birthday wishes came true at once. Every time something Trump happened in the news, I would get texts asking me if I was bummed we didn't have a show that night, and mostly, I was fine."
"But the one that really got me was when they booked Trump in Georgia, and he self-reported his weight at 215 pounds. I almost crossed the picket line for that," he continued.