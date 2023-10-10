Mary Trump Claims 'Maniac' Uncle Donald 'Likely Gave' Vladimir Putin Israel's National Secrets
Mary Trump isn't holding back.
The niece of former POTUS Donald Trump speculated that he may have had something to do with the shocking attacks by Hamas on Israel after the 77-year-old ranted on his Truth Social platform that the U.S. could be next.
"The same people that raided Israel are pouring into our once beautiful USA, through our TOTALLY OPEN SOUTHERN BORDER, at Record Numbers," he alleged on Monday, October 9. "Are they planning an attack within our Country? Crooked Joe Biden and his BOSS, Barack Hussein Obama, did this to us!"
That same day, Mary responded to her uncle's wild remarks on X, formerly known as Twitter, by bringing up Trump's 2017 meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.
"This f------ maniac likely gave Putin (who gave Iran, who gave Hamas) Israel's national security secrets…" she wrote. "Plus, he divulged highly classified information about our nuclear subs to an Australian cardboard guy. Why is he still allowed to roam free?"
"If you agree my uncle is unfit to be in the White House or anywhere but prison, please support my mission to get this f------ maniac off our TVs – and our streets," she added in a follow-up message.
Mary is far from the first person to suggest that Trump's spilling of classified information could have been leaked to other countries. The New York Times noted it was possible that the information was also given to Iran.
"The classified intelligence that President Trump disclosed in a meeting last week with Russian officials at the White House was provided by Israel, according to a current and a former American official familiar with how the United States obtained the information," their report read at the time. "The revelation adds a potential diplomatic complication to an episode that has renewed questions about how the White House handles sensitive intelligence."
"Israel is one of the United States’ most important allies and runs one of the most active espionage networks in the Middle East," the excerpt continued. "Mr. Trump’s boasting about some of Israel’s most sensitive information to the Russians could damage the relationship between the two countries and raises the possibility that the information could be passed to Iran, Russia’s close ally and Israel’s main threat in the region."
As OK! previously reported, Trump was indicted for his alleged mishandling of classified information in June after boxes of sensitive documents were discovered at his Mar-a-Lago resort during an August 2022 raid. A tape of the ex-prez appearing to admit to having a classified file with details of a plan to attack Iran surfaced around the same time.
His charges included willful retention of classified information, withholding a record, conspiracy, false statements and obstruction.
Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.
