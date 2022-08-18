Scott's Busy Week! Scott Disick Seen With Mystery Woman & Pal Kimberly Stewart Within Hours

Reality star Scott Disick has had quite the stacked social calendar this week, making headlines after being spotted with two respective friends while out and about in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, August 16, The Kardashians star was seen leaving star-studded eatery Nobu alongside a mystery woman. While Disick kept it casual, pairing a white windbreaker with camo pants, white sneakers, and a brown cap, his companion opted for a more glamorous look, sporting a black minidress with a plunging neckline and a pair of strappy stilettos.