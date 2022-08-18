Scott's Busy Week! Scott Disick Seen With Mystery Woman & Pal Kimberly Stewart Within Hours
Reality star Scott Disick has had quite the stacked social calendar this week, making headlines after being spotted with two respective friends while out and about in Los Angeles.
On Tuesday, August 16, The Kardashians star was seen leaving star-studded eatery Nobu alongside a mystery woman. While Disick kept it casual, pairing a white windbreaker with camo pants, white sneakers, and a brown cap, his companion opted for a more glamorous look, sporting a black minidress with a plunging neckline and a pair of strappy stilettos.
The pair sped off into the night in Disick’s new white Ferrari, the TV personality behind the wheel as his friend joined him in the passenger’s seat.
Yet it seems Disick wasn’t done with his outings for the week. The following afternoon, the Flip It Like Disick star was spotted out and about with a much-less-mysterious figure, his longtime friend Kimberly Stewart. Disick, 39, and Stewart, 42, were seen enjoying lunch together in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Wednesday, August 17.
Disick swapped his camouflage get-up for a color-blocked Adidas sweatsuit, once again completing his look with a brown baseball cap. He also sported black sneakers and a silver watch. Meanwhile, Stewart kept it classic, pairing a black, ankle-length dress with a blue button-up shirt and a pair of black and white Nikes.
While Stewart and Disick have long sparked romance rumors, it seems the pair are just pals, a fact that the model’s mother, Alana Stewart, reiterated in September 2015, just two months after Disick and ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian called it quits for the final time.
“They introduced Scott to Kourtney. I was there when it happened, so I can tell you they’re all great pals,” Stewart told People at the time, noting that her son, Sean Stewart was also close with the former couple. “Kimberly and Sean love Kourtney.”
The Daily Mail was the first news outlet to report on Disick’s respective outings.