The Lord & His LadiesScott Disick Spends The Weekend Partying With A Bevy Of Bikini-Clad Models: Photos
Scott Disick didn't seem to have a care in the world while celebrating the Fourth of July. Over the long weekend, the reality star, 39, was seen relaxing on the beach with pals and quite a few bikini-clad models, including Jake Paul's ex Abby Wetherington.
The dad-of-three wore a black hat, black and white plaid shirt and black shorts for the outing, and he didn't show any PDA with any of the ladies, though we're sure they caught his attention.
A source told E! News that Disick "wants to be single and live freely" since splitting from model Rebecca Donaldson last month. Though the romance lasted only a few months, a second insider said "it was definitely serious ... but he "realized he is not in a place to seriously date right now."
However, he has been spending time with Too Hot to Handle's Holly Scarfone, and though she's left a few flirty social media comments, it seems the two are keeping things casual for now.
Meanwhile, ex Kourtney Kardashian, 43, spent her weekend glued to husband Travis Barker's side, as he was hospitalized for pancreatitis.
SCOTT DISICK GRABS DINNER WITH PAL KIMBERLY STEWART & BROTHER SEAN IN MALIBU
A source claimed the musician, 46, was discharged around the Fourth of July holiday after entering the medical facility on June 28.
"I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since," he later explained on Instagram. "During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better."
As OK! previously reported, Disick has been seething with jealousy over Kardashian and Barker's relationship.
"Instead of being happy for her when she fell in love, Scott just got really bitter," a Star insider said. "He even tried to convince her that she was making a mistake!"
The tension has caused the brood to keep their distance from Disick, as the source explained, "It's not like they never want to see him, but they're not inviting him to hang out all the time or come to their family dinners."