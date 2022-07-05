Scott Disick didn't seem to have a care in the world while celebrating the Fourth of July. Over the long weekend, the reality star, 39, was seen relaxing on the beach with pals and quite a few bikini-clad models, including Jake Paul's ex Abby Wetherington.

The dad-of-three wore a black hat, black and white plaid shirt and black shorts for the outing, and he didn't show any PDA with any of the ladies, though we're sure they caught his attention.