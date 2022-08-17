Scruffy Scott Disick Goes On Rare Shopping Outing After Fans Poke Fun At Him For Copying Kim Kardashian's Skims Line
Though Scott Disick has somewhat retreated from the limelight since ex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot, the dad-of-three recently left his abode for some retail therapy.
On Tuesday, August 16, the 37-year-old was spotted shopping in Calabasas, Calif., arriving to the shops in a gray Ferrari.
Despite his luxury whip, the star looked a bit downcast sporting his new longer locks, scruffy facial hair, backwards baseball cap, black tee, cargo pants and sneakers.
As OK! reported, Disick hasn't been his usual self as the mother of his children parades around with her new husband. "Scott isn't taking this well. He's spending time with friends ... to keep his mind off of it," an insider said of his reaction to Kardashian marrying. "It's been hard for him to process and digest even though he knew it was coming."
The New York native is also focusing on his several business ventures to distract himself from the heartbreak: aside from continuing to pursue his passion for flipping houses, his clothing line Talentless is always dropping new designs — though his latest collection is ruffling feathers with Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans, as the apparel resembles pieces from Kim Kardashian's Skims line.
The threads, known as the Nudes Collection, are described as "universally flattering rich shades," but social media users called him out for the similarities to the mom-of-four's neutral line.
"Not u trying to copy Kim," one fan wrote, with another quipping, "I thought it was skims." Laughed another, "Does Kim know about this?"
Disick hasn't responded to the digs, though he's trying his best to stay on good terms with the Kardashians, who he still considers his family despite his and Kourtney's split. In the first season of Hulu's The Kardashians, the Flip It Like Disick star admitted it's "super hurtful" when he's "left out" of family dinners or parties, especially since he has no siblings of his own and both of his parents have passed.
