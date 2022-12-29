Two Peas In A Pod! Scott Disick & Daughter Penelope Film TikTok Amid His Tense Relationship With Kourtney Kardashian
Though Scott Disick has kept his distance from ex Kourtney Kardashian since she and Travis Barker got together, the awkwardness hasn't prevented him from being a present dad to their three kids.
He even proved he's not too cool for TikTok, making a fun cameo in 10-year-old daughter Penelope Disick's video that recreated a moment from Zoolander.
In the Tuesday, December 27, post, the reality star, 39, clad in a black baseball cap, black hooded sweatshirt and pajamas pants, purposely bumps into his little girl, who then falls to the ground.
"Excuse me bruh," Scott mouths, as Penelope, wearing a tie dye sweat suit and white tee, spins around and replies, "You're excused." The two of them engage in a face-off in which the father-of-three gives his best blue steel look, with the tot eventually mouthing, "And I'm not your bruh."
While fans aren't able to comment on the clip, it's already proved to be a hit, amassing 16 million views in less than 24 hours.
SCOTT DISICK SPENDS TIME WITH KIM KARDASHIAN AS CAMERAS FILM THE PAIR FOR REALITY SHOW
The post comes less than two weeks after Scott and Kourtney, 43, reunited for son Mason Disick's 13th birthday, which they celebrated with a Bar Mitzvah party. As OK! reported, the Poosh founder's husband, 47, was MIA at the event as he and Scott still have "tension," alleged an insider.
- Kourtney Kardashian's Husband Travis Barker & Ex Scott Disick Still Have 'Tension' Between Them: 'It's No Secret'
- Scott Disick Remains Focused On His 'Mental Wellbeing' And 'Bettering Himself' In Therapy Following Substance Abuse Issues: Source
- Scott Disick Spends Time With Kim Kardashian As Cameras Film The Pair For Reality Show
"Travis wasn’t comfortable with some of Scott’s actions," the source explained of why the two men haven't made amends. "He feels like Scott has taken advantage of Kourt’s easygoing nature and hasn’t shown up as a parent the way he should have."
Nonetheless, the Flip It Like Disick lead is reportedly trying to keep a positive mindset in life and has even "stepped up" his therapy sessions, having struggled with substance abuse and mental health over the years.
"The Kardashians are all very supportive of Scott bettering himself. They love him and want him to love himself just as much," insisted a source, with another declaring he's solely focused on "being a great dad."
Scott, who appears to be single at the moment, also shares son Reign, 8, with Kourtney.