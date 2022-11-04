Scott Disick Spends Time With Kim Kardashian As Cameras Film The Pair For Reality Show
Scott Disick spent some rare one-on-one time with Kim Kardashian while filming an episode of The Kardashians.
In new photos, the duo were spotted dining at II Fornaio in Woodland Hills, Calif., on Thursday, November 3.
Disick, who shares three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Kourtney Kardashian, wore a black puffy North Face with camouflage pants and black sneakers, while the Skims founder sported a leather jacket and blue pants.
The entrepreneur has been noticeably absent from the Hulu series, especially since they've been focusing on Kourtney and Travis Barker's relationship.
“Ever since Kourtney got married, he doesn’t spend as much time with that whole group,” a source close told Page Six. “He’s been kind of excommunicated because the priority is Travis. He had to regroup who his relationships are.”
In fact, the Poosh founder, 43, was upset when Disick was around during her engagement to Barker, 46.
"I was upset they chose to take my fairytale and include that part of it," she admitted. "And then it just bothered me, like, these people, at wherever are like making the choice of what my story is."
"I didn't initially have a problem with it when I first watched it because I think we're so used to the way that we've done things for so long and it's been, you know, that kind of stuff would have been included," she revealed. "I think it just bothered me because I felt like this is my fairytale. And I was like, why can't we show the happy ending? Why do we have to focus on this? I get it's TV, and blah, blah, blah, but to me, I was not having it. I was like, you wouldn't do this to anyone else."
Though Kourtney had "no idea" if Disick would be back for season 2 of the Hulu series, it looks like he'll be featured in some way!
TMZ shared the photos of Kim and Disick.