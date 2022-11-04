Scott Disick Spends Time With Kim Kardashian As Cameras Film The Pair For Reality Show

Scott Disick spent some rare one-on-one time with Kim Kardashian while filming an episode of The Kardashians.

In new photos, the duo were spotted dining at II Fornaio in Woodland Hills, Calif., on Thursday, November 3.

Disick, who shares three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Kourtney Kardashian, wore a black puffy North Face with camouflage pants and black sneakers, while the Skims founder sported a leather jacket and blue pants.