Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Return to Social Media for Sister Khloé's Birthday: 'I Don’t Know What I Would Do Without You'
Anything for Khloé Kardashian!
Rob Kardashian returned to social media for the first time in more than four months to wish his sister a happy birthday on Tuesday, June 27.
"Wishing you nothing but good health and happiness forever my darling buttercup!" Rob wrote alongside two photos — one featuring a picture of him and Khloé smiling, and the other showcasing an adorable selfie of Rob's daughter, Dream, and the Good American founder.
"I love you so much and so thankful to have [you] in my life and for all that [you] do for Dream and I. I don’t know what I would do without you 🤞🤞🤞💙😍💘💘🍹🍹😛🏄♂️🍻🥵🥰🏆🧚♀️🦈🎾💪😈 happy birthday 🎈🎁🎂🎉," Rob's message concluded.
"My baby!!!! My favorite human being in the world. You’re my heart beat," Khloé expressed in the comments section.
The 39-year-old was flooded with love from friends and family all day long — though Rob's post likely meant the most considering the siblings' extremely close relationship and the role Khloé plays in her brother's troubled life.
Rob was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2015 and has chosen to keep his life out of the public eye as much as possible. His Instagram account is managed by Jenner Communications, owned by his mother, Kris Jenner.
The 36-year-old lived with Khloé at one point during his physical and mental health battle, with his sister stepping in to take care of Dream on numerous occasions.
Aside from Rob, Khloé received endless birthday messages — including ones from her sisters Kim, Kourtney and Kylie, as well as a repost of Kylie's upload to Kendall's Instagram Story.
"Happy birthday to the love of my life!!!!! I couldn’t do it without you @khloekardashian you mean the whole world to me. I love you forever and beyond," Kylie wrote.
Kim gushed: "Happy Birthday to one of my favorite human beings @khloekardashian. Koko, you really are the definition of love, strength, and light! You bring life to any room you walk in! You protect your squad like none other. I’m so beyond lucky you’re my sister and I just couldn’t imagine adulting and parenting and just life without you!I will be by your side forever and ever. This is the last year of your 30’s so can’t wait to live it up all year with you!"
Kourtney shared stunning photos of her and the birthday girl to her Instagram Story, while posting clips of their favorite songs.