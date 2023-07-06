Khloé Kardashian Confesses She Feels 'Bad' for Cheating Exes Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson 'Every Single Day'
Despite Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson having put Khloé Kardashian through the wringer amid their messy relationships, the reality star admitted she still feels “bad” for them.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum made the revelation on the Thursday, July 6, episode of The Kardashians while talking to sister Kim Kardashian about her ex-husband Kanye West’s antisemitic rants and antics.
While trying to console Kim for feeling bad about what the father of her children has put her through, Khloé confessed she often thinks about her ill-fated romances with her cheating ex-husband and cheating baby daddy.
“Every single day, I feel bad about Lamar,” Khloé offered of her former flame, to whom she was married from 2009 until 2016. “Every single day, I feel bad about Tristan not being on a team right now.”
Khloé continued: “Lamar is forever gonna be remembered as a drug user, but these are his — these are Kanye’s things — but it doesn’t mean we don’t feel bad about it.”
Acknowledging to her sister, “I’m not on your level and I’m not going through what you’re going through right now,” the Good American co-founder emphasized that she can “relate.”
“It’s OK that you’re crying, it’s OK that you have feelings,” she encouraged. “You’re such a good person, and that’s why you feel like this and that’s why your heart is breaking for him.”
Khloé wed Lamar in 2009, after just one month of dating, and split in 2013 — though the mother-of-two stayed by his side after the ex-Lakers player suffered a near-fatal overdose. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.
Odom later admitted he had "full-blown relationships" with other women while traveling for the NBA despite being married to the Kardashian family member. "I'd have these random women coming out. Some of them all came out at one time,” he dished during an interview of his infidelity.
Khloé went on to date Tristan in 2016, but that relationship was also met with dishonesty and betrayal. Following several public cheating scandals — the latest resulting in the birth of a little boy — Khloé called it quits with the womanizer.
However, the exes secretly conceived a baby via surrogate before news of his cheating scandal with Maralee Nichols made headlines in December 2021. Khloé and Tristan’s second child together, Tatum Thompson, was born at the end of last summer.
The co-parents — who also share 5-year-old daughter True Thompson — remain amicable while caring for their brood.
New episodes of The Kardashians air Thursdays on Hulu.