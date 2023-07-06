Khloé Kardashian Confesses She Feels 'Bad' for Cheating Exes Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson 'Every Single Day'

Despite Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson having put Khloé Kardashian through the wringer amid their messy relationships, the reality star admitted she still feels “bad” for them.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum made the revelation on the Thursday, July 6, episode of The Kardashians while talking to sister Kim Kardashian about her ex-husband Kanye West’s antisemitic rants and antics.