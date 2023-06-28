Tristan Thompson Snubs Khloé Kardashian's Birthday After She Constantly Praises Her Cheating Baby Daddy
Ouch. Tristan Thompson did not reciprocate a birthday wish to his ex-girlfriend and baby mama Khloé Kardashian.
On Tuesday, June 27, the Good American founder turned 38, and she was flooded with warm-hearted messages from friends and family all day long.
However, Thompson failed to give a shoutout to Kardashian — even though she posted the sweetest tribute for her cheating ex on his birthday back in March.
"Happy birthday @realtristan13. You are truly the best father, brother & uncle," Kardashian wrote to the father of her two children: True, 5, and Tatum, 10 months.
"Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles. My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free," the loving message read.
"Continue to make your soul and your mommy proud," Kardashian added, as Thompson's mom unexpectedly passed in January after suffering a heart attack.
"Happy birthday baby daddy," she concluded.
At the time, Kardashian's birthday tribute sparked rumors the exes rekindled their romance, especially after a source revealed Thompson had an ongoing mission to snatch the reality star's heart — despite breaking it more than once.
- Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Return to Social Media for Sister Khloé's Birthday: 'I Don’t Know What I Would Do Without You'
- Kourtney Kardashian and Several Family Members Rock Out at Travis Barker's Concert After Pregnancy Reveal: Photos
- Khloé Kardashian Initially Gave Her Son Her Last Name After Tristan Thompson's Paternity Scandal
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Tristan is always trying to get Khloé back, he still loves her and wants to make it work between them," the insider previously dished. "They’re friends and great coparents, but he wants more."
The source additionally specified Kardashian's intentions about the birthday tribute, noting she'll always have Thompson's back even if he isn't her man.
“Khloé will never not support Tristan because he’s the father of her two kids. Khloé called him the ‘best father’ because that’s how she feels and she will always stand by that," the confidante explained.
The dynamic duo started dating in 2016 and first split in 2018 after Kardashian learned the NBA star had cheated on her with multiple women. She was pregnant with True when Thompson's infidelity came to light.
History repeated itself in 2021 when Kardashian's surrogate became pregnant with the pair's son, Tatum, now 10 months.
Within weeks of the surrogate conceiving the baby boy, news broke Thompson was also having a baby with another woman.