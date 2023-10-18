OK Magazine
What?! Kris Jenner Believes Scott Disick Has a 'Crush' on Khloé Kardashian After Years of Flirtation

kris jenner khloe kardashian scott disick pp
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 18 2023, Published 2:55 p.m. ET

Does Scott Disick have the hots for Khloé Kardashian?

In a new episode of The Kardashians, which airs on Thursday, October 19, the real estate guru, 40, described is ideal woman when talking to Kourtney Kardashian's youngest sister and Kris Jenner.

krisjenner
Source: mega

Kris Jenner thinks Scott Disick has a thing for Khloé Kardashian.

The dad-of-three, who shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Kourtney, said he feels lonely "all the time."

"I can't live with just having my kids," he added, which promoted Kris to ask him where he goes to meet women.

scottdisick
Source: mega

Scott Disick is currently 'lonely.'

"If you had the opportunity to meet the perfect girl, what does that look like on paper?" Kris asked Scott in the preview, obtained by E! News.

Scott then looked to the Good American co-founder and asked, "How tall are you?"

"She's funny, she's kind, she's sweet, she's cute," Scott replied. "She's got all the characteristics I want — that's what I'm saying."

khloe kardashian ig
Source: @khloekardashian/instagram

The mom-of-two is also single.

The matriarch, 67, then joked about Scott's flirtation with her daughter. "I think Scott probably has a crush on Khloé," she shared in a confessional. "Listen, I have a crush on Khloé. Everyone has a crush on Khloé. The cameramen all have a crush on Khloé ... If we could just find somebody who comes close, we know what he's looking for."

As OK! previously reported, Scott and the mom-of-two have always loved to tease one another. In January, Khloé uploaded some photos from her Sorbet magazine cover interview, prompting Scott to comment.

"Your [sic] such a lady," Scott wrote on the post.

MORE ON:
Scott Disick
scott khloe
Source: mega

The two have always had a flirty relationship.

The Flip It Like Disick star has been having trouble forming a connection since Kourtney is now expecting her first child with Travis Barker.

While discussing how a 2022 car accident left him with back pain, he said his life has "changed."

"I haven't been able to run around. I've gained weight," he noted, adding that he couldn't be intimate. "Now I can't move. So, I'm terrible."

In response, the former TV host felt bad for Scott.

"I think Scott maybe needs a little pep talk, because this is probably the unhealthiest I've seen him," Khloé said in her confessional. "He's barely mobile and it's all from his back, so that wouldn't make anyone feel good."

To make matters worse, Kourtney's been excluding Scott from her life.

"Now that she’s starting a family with Travis, there isn’t room for Scott anymore," a source spilled of the former flames' relationship.

"She never knew what she was missing until she got together with Travis and can’t believe she put up with Scott’s BS for so long," the insider added.

