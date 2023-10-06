OK Magazine
Kourtney Kardashian Icing Out Ex Scott Disick as She Waits to Give Birth to Baby No. 4: 'There Isn't Room for Him Anymore'

Source: mega;@kourtneykardash/instagram
By:

Oct. 6 2023, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Kourtney Kardashian is keeping her distance from ex Scott Disick as she counts down the days until her and husband Travis Barker's baby arrives.

"Now that she’s starting a family with Travis, there isn’t room for Scott anymore," a source spilled to a magazine of her relationship with the father of her three children, Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8.

Source: @kourtneykardash/instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting their first child together.

"She never knew what she was missing until she got together with Travis and can’t believe she put up with Scott’s BS for so long," the insider added.

Needless to say, the pair still has to "communicate and see each other when they’re picking up the kids or dropping them off," but "that’s all the exposure she wants," the source explained.

Source: mega

Scott Disick and ex Kourtney only communicate if it's about their three kids.

While it's no issue for the Poosh founder to ignore Disick, 40, it's not so easy for the rest of her family, as sisters like Khloé Kardashian have grown super close with the New York native over the years.

"Kourtney tells them not to invite him over," the source spilled. "But they pity him."

While an additional insider said the Flip It Like Disick lead is "trying to be happy" for his ex's baby news, "he feels bad about the situation too."

"He always knew Kourtney would get pregnant and move forward with her life with Travis, but he just didn’t know it would feel like this when it finally did," the source said. "His friends can tell he is hurt."

The co-parents dated on and off for nine years before splitting permanently in 2015.

Source: mega

The happy couple is expecting a baby boy.

Kourtney, 44, went on to become engaged to Travis, 47, in 2021, tying the knot the following year. After months of trying, the Hollywood beauty announced over the summer that she and the drummer were expecting their first child together.

Scott is currently single, but romanced much younger models Sofia Richie, 25, and Amelia Hamlin, 22, after his and Kourtney's breakup.

Despite his partying past, the Talentess designer has settled down and is focusing on his kids nowadays, and matriarch Kris Jenner, 67, denied rumors that Scott was exiled from the blended brood.

"Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family…. he's the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family," she stated via social media. "We love him and not true!"

Source: @letthelordbewithyou/instagram

The exes share custody of their three tots.

In fact, when the dad-of-three was involved in a scary car accident earlier this year, Kris rushed to his side.

"I'm so relieved that Scott's OK. I love Scott and we all love Scott," she said on an episode of The Kardashians. "And Scott will always be a part of our family. He's the father of my grandchildren and he's just ... my kid."

Star reported on Kourtney icing out Scott.

