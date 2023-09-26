Did Kourtney Kardashian Reveal Her Baby Boy's Name by Accident?
Did Kourtney Kardashian accidentally reveal the name of her and Travis Barker's unborn child?
Over the weekend, the pregnant star shared footage of her adorable Disneyland-themed baby shower, but she deleted some of the Instagram photos after an eagle-eyed fan spotted something that may have given away the little boy's moniker!
As part of the bash, guests wrote well wishes and hung their notes on a "Wishing Tree," and one of the messages seen began with the words, "May Baby Rocky ..."
Some thought "Rocky" could be their baby boy's first name, while others on Reddit believed that may just be a nickname the couple has been referring to him as.
However, back in June, the Poosh founder, 44, revealed the duo did indeed already have a name picked out. Oddly enough, the name Rocky was one the drummer discussed when talking about the topic with daughter Alabama Barker, 17, in a July interview.
At the time, the musician, 47, said he liked the name "Rocky 13," to which his daughter quipped, “That’s so bad!”
Travis admitted it wasn't the best choice, but explained, "Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies. And 13 is just the greatest number of all time. And Rocky, the greatest boxing movie of all time."
As OK! reported, the expecting couple had quite a scare earlier this month, as Kourtney had to undergo emergency fetal surgery, prompting the rockstar to fly back home, as at the time, he was touring overseas with his band, Blink 182.
Shortly after her hospital visit, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum revealed details behind the medical ordeal.
"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life," her message on social media began. "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."
"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don't think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear," she continued. "I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The mother-of-three has otherwise had a smooth pregnancy, partly in thanks to her new determination to stay away from family squabbles.
"Kourtney’s focused on her pregnancy," a source explained to an outlet over the summer. "She doesn’t have time for drama anymore. She’s telling people she’s starting a new life — and she doesn’t want to share these precious moments with her family, or their show."
Kourtney also shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, as well as daughter Penelope, 11, with ex Scott Disick.
Other than Alabama, Travis has son Landon, 19, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He also looks after former stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24.