Did Kourtney Kardashian Reveal Her Baby Boy's Name by Accident?

As part of the bash, guests wrote well wishes and hung their notes on a "Wishing Tree," and one of the messages seen began with the words, "May Baby Rocky ..."

Some thought "Rocky" could be their baby boy's first name, while others on Reddit believed that may just be a nickname the couple has been referring to him as.

However, back in June, the Poosh founder, 44, revealed the duo did indeed already have a name picked out. Oddly enough, the name Rocky was one the drummer discussed when talking about the topic with daughter Alabama Barker, 17, in a July interview.