Kourtney Kardashian Extended A Wedding Invite To Ex Scott Disick 'Knowing He Wouldn't Come', Spills Source
After much speculation surrounding whether Scott Disick copped an invite to Kourtney Kardashian's lavish Italian wedding, the rumors have finally been put to rest.
According to an insider, "Kourtney extended an invite knowing Scott wouldn't come," to her and Travis Barker's third wedding, which they celebrated with their family members in an intimate ceremony in Portofino, Italy, on Sunday, May 22. "She wanted this huge moment to be about her and Travis and knew the dynamic wouldn't be right having Scott there," per E! News.
While the Talentless founder opted to skip the upscale event and instead jet off to a beach retreat, as he teased his sweet escape via his Instagram Story over the weekend, the former couple's kiddos, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, were in attendance for their mom's big day following her past two nuptials, which they weren't in attendance for.
(Kardashian and the Blink-182 drummer first said "I Do" in April in Las Vegas sans a marriage license and then again earlier this month in a private ceremony in Santa Barbara, Calif.)
Although the source acknowledged it has been hard for Disick to come to terms with Kardashian's new life without him, they emphasized he's genuinely happy for the mother of his children.
"It's definitely hard for Scott to see but since Kourtney and Travis have been celebrating their love for months now, it's been easier for him to cope," the source maintained to the outlet. "It's not as hurtful and he's getting through it."
And while Kardashian, Barker and their famous family members were heading to Italy, Disick was seen grabbing dinner with longtime pals Rod Stewart and his kids, Sean Stewart and Kimberly Stewart, at LAVO Ristorante in West Hollywood on Thursday, May 19, as well as partying it up at a New York City strip club.
It seems Disick has been handling his ex's next chapter in her life in stride, as he appears to be moving on as well. On Tuesday, May 24, the reality star left a raunchy comment on Too Hot to Handle star Holly Scarfone's latest Instagram post after she tagged him in the sexy snap.
"Oh lord she’s @talentless," the brunette bombshell captioned the three sultry shots of herself modeling a white bodysuit, clearly giving the self proclaimed Lord and his clothing line a shout out. (Disick and Scarfone were rumored to be dating earlier this year.)
“I can think of a few talents you have right off the top of my head, no pun intended,” he cheekily commented, to which Scarfone replied: “@letthelordbewithyou see you soon.”
As Disick's social life appears to be thriving, the same can be said for his relationship with his children after seemingly reuniting with his kiddos following their trip to Italy. The father-of-three took to his Instagram Story to gush over being back with his children, writing alongside a photo of Reign sweetly sleeping in bed: "I got my baby."
He also shared a selfie with Penelope with the caption: "My little girl is betting so big I can't take it!"
Disick and Kardashian had an on-and-off relationship for years before calling it quits for good in 2015. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and Barker turned their longtime friendship into a romantic relationship at the end of last year, with the musician proposing to Kardashian in October 2021.