Kourtney Kardashian Extended A Wedding Invite To Ex Scott Disick 'Knowing He Wouldn't Come', Spills Source

While the Talentless founder opted to skip the upscale event and instead jet off to a beach retreat, as he teased his sweet escape via his Instagram Story over the weekend, the former couple's kiddos, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, were in attendance for their mom's big day following her past two nuptials, which they weren't in attendance for.

SCOTT DISICK PARTIES AT NYC STRIP CLUB AROUND 3 A.M. AS EX KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN & TRAVIS BARKER CELEBRATE THEIR THIRD WEDDING IN ITALY

(Kardashian and the Blink-182 drummer first said "I Do" in April in Las Vegas sans a marriage license and then again earlier this month in a private ceremony in Santa Barbara, Calif.)

Although the source acknowledged it has been hard for Disick to come to terms with Kardashian's new life without him, they emphasized he's genuinely happy for the mother of his children.