Birthday Snub? Kourtney Kardashian Seemingly Disses Scott Disick On Special Day
Scott Disick is celebrating his 39th trip around the sun — and he seems to be doing it without his ex-girlfriend wishing him well on his special day.
Scott took to his Instagram Story on Thursday, May 26, to gush over the birthday wishes he received from Kourtney Kardashian's family, and according to his social media page, the Poosh founder has yet to give her former partner a shout out.
Though Season One of The Kardashians shows Scott seemingly on the outs of the famous family ever since Kourtney and new husband Travis Barker turned their longtime friendship into a romantic relationship last year, with the two tying the knot in Italy last weekend, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian still showed Disick some love on his big day.
SCOTT DISICK PARTIES AT NYC STRIP CLUB AROUND 3 A.M. AS EX KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN & TRAVIS BARKER CELEBRATE THEIR THIRD WEDDING IN ITALY
The matriarch shared several photos of her and Disick together over the years to her Instagram Story, writing alongside the post: "Happy birthday Scott!!!! Have a magical day Love you!!!!!! @letthelordbewithyou," with celebratory birthday emojis. Disick shared Kris' sweet post to his Instagram Story adding: "Aww thank you moma."
Kourtney's sister Kim also showed Scott love, sharing several posts of the two to her Instagram Story. "Happy Birthday @letthelordbewithyou I love you so much I can't wait to celebrate w you!!!" The father-of-three re-posted her first snap, writing: Love you keeks."
Scott also added another one of Kim's posts to his Story of the two taking a mirror selfie, jokingly writing: "I remember this day at the gym and I don't remember ever going back."
Scott shouldn't hold his breathe for a post from the mother of his children, considering she's currently on her honeymoon with the Blink-182 drummer.
SCOTT DISICK IS TRYING TO DISTRACT HIMSELF FROM KOURTNEY & TRAVIS' WEDDING, BUT SOURCE CLAIMS 'HE'S NOT HANDLING IT WELL'
Though Scott may be upset by the subtle snub, OK! reported he's trying to come to terms with the new dynamic between him and Kourtney — but it apparently hasn't been smooth sailing. "Scott isn't taking this well," dished an insider of his thoughts on Kourtney officially having wed Travis. "He's spending time with friends ... to keep his mind off of it. It's been hard for him to process and digest even though he knew it was coming."
Navigating his place in the famous family appears to be a struggle for Scott at this time, with another source noting he can't bare to see Kourtney and Travis pack on the PDA while they're filming the hit Hulu series: "It's awkward for Scott. He turns away any time he’s around them and they’re making out."
Given that he clearly doesn't need to see how happy his ex is now, it's a good thing he decided to opt out of the newlyweds' latest nuptials. OK! reported Kourtney did in fact invite Scott to their wedding "knowing he wouldn't come."
Despite no longer having Kourtney by his side, Scott still has his kiddos to celebrate with him. The reality star gushed over having his three children — the former couple shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 — with him on his birthday via Instagram, captioning a video of him and his youngsters roughhousing in bed: "Happy Birthday 2 me! Biggest blessing of my life right here!"