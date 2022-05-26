Birthday Snub? Kourtney Kardashian Seemingly Disses Scott Disick On Special Day

Navigating his place in the famous family appears to be a struggle for Scott at this time, with another source noting he can't bare to see Kourtney and Travis pack on the PDA while they're filming the hit Hulu series: "It's awkward for Scott. He turns away any time he’s around them and they’re making out."

Given that he clearly doesn't need to see how happy his ex is now, it's a good thing he decided to opt out of the newlyweds' latest nuptials. OK! reported Kourtney did in fact invite Scott to their wedding "knowing he wouldn't come."

Despite no longer having Kourtney by his side, Scott still has his kiddos to celebrate with him. The reality star gushed over having his three children — the former couple shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 — with him on his birthday via Instagram, captioning a video of him and his youngsters roughhousing in bed: "Happy Birthday 2 me! Biggest blessing of my life right here!"