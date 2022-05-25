Scott Disick Is Trying To Distract Himself From Kourtney & Travis' Wedding, But Source Claims 'He's Not Handling It Well'

Putting on a front? Amid Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding celebrations, her ex Scott Disick has been posting on Instagram to document his fun outings with their three kids and his pals — but an insider claimed that behind closed doors, he's having a hard time.

"Scott isn't taking this well," the source spilled to PEOPLE. "He's spending time with friends ... to keep his mind off of it. It's been hard for him to process and digest even though he knew it was coming."