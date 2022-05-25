Scott Disick Is Trying To Distract Himself From Kourtney & Travis' Wedding, But Source Claims 'He's Not Handling It Well'
Putting on a front? Amid Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding celebrations, her ex Scott Disick has been posting on Instagram to document his fun outings with their three kids and his pals — but an insider claimed that behind closed doors, he's having a hard time.
"Scott isn't taking this well," the source spilled to PEOPLE. "He's spending time with friends ... to keep his mind off of it. It's been hard for him to process and digest even though he knew it was coming."
According to the source, the Flip It Like Disick star, 38, was hurt that he didn't receive an invite to the newlyweds' Italy nuptials.
"He was always accepted by the family, even at his absolute lows, and now he can't even come to one of the biggest events of the family," shared the source. "He's not handling it well."
Disick and Kardashian — who shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 7, as well as daughter Penelope, 9 — first began dating in 2006, and they were on and off ever since. In 2015, they parted ways for good, and though they each went on to date other people, Disick was always a constant present at Kardashian family gatherings, whether it was someone's birthday party or a holiday dinner.
On episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the New York native would often express his gratitude for the crew including him, especially since he has no siblings of his own and both of his parents passed within three months of each other several years ago.
However, the source claimed the reality star began "distancing himself" from the Kardashians after the Poosh founder, 43, and Barker, 46, became engaged in October 2021. "It's not about them, it's not about Kourtney. It's about him needing some time to process this and deal with it on his own, without them," explained the insider. "He'll come around soon."
An Us Weekly insider previously said that Disick can't bare to witness Kardashian and her new husband's constant PDA. "It's awkward for Scott," the source stated. "He turns away any time he’s around them and they’re making out."
Disick was most recently linked romantically to model Rebecca Donaldson, whom he brought to the premiere of The Kardashians last month. However, things seem to have quickly fizzled out, and just this week, he left a flirty, NSFW comment on reality star Holly Scarfone's Instagram photo, to which she replied, "See you soon."
Disick and the Too Hot to Handle alum, 23, first sparked dating rumors in March.