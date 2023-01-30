Scott Disick Steps Out In New York City With Pal Chris Reda After Cryptically Shading 'Fake People'

Disick, 39, wore a black jacket, jeans, a baseball cap and dark sunglasses while keeping a low profile during his day out with the Kardashian family friend and his daughter Charli.

The trip to his home state comes after the Flip It Like Disick star took to Instagram to call out people's "fake" behavior, as fans have speculated an on-going rift with ex Kourtney Kardashian and the rest of her family.

The former flames share children Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 10 and Reign Disick, 8.