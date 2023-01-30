Scott Disick Steps Out In New York City With Pal Chris Reda After Cryptically Shading 'Fake People'
Scott Disick reemerged in the Empire State.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum stepped out in New York City with pal Chris Reda on Saturday, January 28, to grab ice cream after majorly flying under the radar for the start of 2023.
Disick, 39, wore a black jacket, jeans, a baseball cap and dark sunglasses while keeping a low profile during his day out with the Kardashian family friend and his daughter Charli.
The trip to his home state comes after the Flip It Like Disick star took to Instagram to call out people's "fake" behavior, as fans have speculated an on-going rift with ex Kourtney Kardashian and the rest of her family.
The former flames share children Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 10 and Reign Disick, 8.
"Sometimes those who don't socialize much aren't actually anti-social," the shared Wednesday, January 25, message read alongside a photo of Shia LaBeouf. "They just have no tolerance for drama, stupidity and fake people." Disick left his own commentary on the post writing, "Ain't that the truth."
Although the Talentless founder seemed to get together with Kim Kardashian in November 2022, the public has caught on to the growing divide between Disick and the Kardashians after the Poosh founder, 43, married Travis Barker.
“Kourtney has all but cut off contact with Scott since marrying Travis, as Travis wasn’t comfortable with some of Scott’s actions,” the source revealed of the status of the former couple. “He feels like Scott has taken advantage of Kourt’s easygoing nature and hasn’t shown up as a parent the way he should have.”
According to a source close to the newlywed, her rocker husband “felt like they needed a clean break once he and Kourt got together.” Kardashian has been “happy to co-parent with Scott – but that’s where she draws the line.”
Despite the rumors of ongoing tension, Kris Jenner made it clear that despite his fractured relationship with her eldest daughter, Disick will always be a part of their brood. "Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family. He's the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family…we love him," she penned on Instagram last year.
