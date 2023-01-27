Scott Disick Shares Cryptic Message Calling Out 'Stupidity' & 'Fake People' As Status With The Kardashians Remains Unknown

"Sometimes those who don't socialize much aren't actually anti-social," the message read alongside a photo of Shia LaBeouf, although it's unclear whether or not he said the quote. "They just have no tolerance for drama, stupidity and fake people."

"Ain't that the truth," Disick, whose been staying out of the public eye as of late, added above the interesting text.

SCOTT DISICK REMAINS FOCUSED ON HIS 'MENTAL WELLBEING' AND 'BETTERING HIMSELF' IN THERAPY FOLLOWING SUBSTANCE ABUSE ISSUES: SOURCE