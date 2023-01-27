Scott Disick Shares Cryptic Message Calling Out 'Stupidity' & 'Fake People' As Status With The Kardashians Remains Unknown
Scott Disick is seemingly calling people out for their bad behavior.
On Wednesday, January 25, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to his Instagram Story to share a telling quote, which may have hinted about the current state of the relationships in his life.
"Sometimes those who don't socialize much aren't actually anti-social," the message read alongside a photo of Shia LaBeouf, although it's unclear whether or not he said the quote. "They just have no tolerance for drama, stupidity and fake people."
"Ain't that the truth," Disick, whose been staying out of the public eye as of late, added above the interesting text.
Although it it not clear who the Talentless founder was talking about, many fans have speculated about where his relationship stands with the Kardashian family as he's not been seen with them since his son Mason Disick's bar mitzvah on December 17, 2022.
People have also noted how little Disick, who also shares children Mason, Penelope Disick, 10 and Reign Disick, 8, with ex Kourtney Kardashian, was featured in the latest season of The Kardashians on Hulu. Despite the rumors, Kris Jenner made it clear the reality star will always be in good standing with the brood.
"Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family," the matriarch made clear in a social media response last year. "He's the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family…we love him."
Tensions between Disick and his former partner hit an all-time high just as the Poosh founder said "I do" to husband Travis Barker last year.
“Kourtney has all but cut off contact with Scott since marrying Travis, as Travis wasn’t comfortable with some of Scott’s actions,” an insider revealed. “He feels like Scott has taken advantage of Kourt’s easygoing nature and hasn’t shown up as a parent the way he should have.”
According to a source, Kardashian “felt like they needed a clean break once he and Kourt got together" but has been “happy to co-parent with Scott – but that’s where she draws the line.”