OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Scott Disick
OK LogoNEWS

Scott Disick Shares Cryptic Message Calling Out 'Stupidity' & 'Fake People' As Status With The Kardashians Remains Unknown

scott disick pp
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 26 2023, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Scott Disick is seemingly calling people out for their bad behavior.

On Wednesday, January 25, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to his Instagram Story to share a telling quote, which may have hinted about the current state of the relationships in his life.

Article continues below advertisement
scott disick ig
Source: @maythelordbewithyou/instagram

"Sometimes those who don't socialize much aren't actually anti-social," the message read alongside a photo of Shia LaBeouf, although it's unclear whether or not he said the quote. "They just have no tolerance for drama, stupidity and fake people."

"Ain't that the truth," Disick, whose been staying out of the public eye as of late, added above the interesting text.

SCOTT DISICK REMAINS FOCUSED ON HIS 'MENTAL WELLBEING' AND 'BETTERING HIMSELF' IN THERAPY FOLLOWING SUBSTANCE ABUSE ISSUES: SOURCE

Article continues below advertisement

Although it it not clear who the Talentless founder was talking about, many fans have speculated about where his relationship stands with the Kardashian family as he's not been seen with them since his son Mason Disick's bar mitzvah on December 17, 2022.

People have also noted how little Disick, who also shares children Mason, Penelope Disick, 10 and Reign Disick, 8, with ex Kourtney Kardashian, was featured in the latest season of The Kardashians on Hulu. Despite the rumors, Kris Jenner made it clear the reality star will always be in good standing with the brood.

scott disick
Source: mega
MORE ON:
Scott Disick
Article continues below advertisement

"Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family," the matriarch made clear in a social media response last year. "He's the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family…we love him."

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN & TRAVIS BARKER’S EX-WIFE SHANNA MOAKLER 'DON'T HAVE A RELATIONSHIP OR FRIENDSHIP OF ANY SORT': SOURCE

Tensions between Disick and his former partner hit an all-time high just as the Poosh founder said "I do" to husband Travis Barker last year.

“Kourtney has all but cut off contact with Scott since marrying Travis, as Travis wasn’t comfortable with some of Scott’s actions,” an insider revealed. “He feels like Scott has taken advantage of Kourt’s easygoing nature and hasn’t shown up as a parent the way he should have.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

According to a source, Kardashian “felt like they needed a clean break once he and Kourt got together" but has been “happy to co-parent with Scott – but that’s where she draws the line.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.