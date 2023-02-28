Scott Disick Proves He's Still In With The Kardashian Clan As He Comments On Kim Kardashian's Flirty Night Out In Milan
It looks like Scott Disick is still in with the Kardashian clan! On Monday, February 27, Kim Kardashian, 42, shared a photo of herself wearing a red outfit as her abs protruded via Instagram. "💋 @dolcegabbana," she captioned the fun photos.
Of course, people couldn't help but gaze at the gorgeous pictures, including Kourtney Kardashian's ex!
Disick, 39, wrote, "la dolce vita."
Many users commented on the exchange. "We stan the lord," while another said, "adorable."
This is hardly the first time Disick has shared some of his feedback on photos. After Khloé Kardashian posted some skin on Instagram, he jumped to the comments section, writing, "Little Lady," along with a fire emoji.
As OK! previously reported, the entrepreneur — who shares Mason, Penelope and Reign with Kourtney — has been staying out of the spotlight as of late.
In January, the dad-of-three even posted some cryptic messages, hinting that he may not be as close with the famous family ever since he and Kourtney split.
"Sometimes those who don't socialize much aren't actually anti-social," the message read alongside a photo of Shia LaBeouf. "They just have no tolerance for drama, stupidity and fake people."
"Ain't that the truth," Disick added above the text.
Despite not spending all of his time with the Kardashian family, Kris Jenner revealed he will always be in their lives.
"Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family," the matriarch said on social media last year. "He's the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family…we love him."
It's unclear if Disick will appear in new episodes of The Kardashians on Hulu, but an insider disclosed it doesn't sound like he's a main part anymore.
"Scott's not filming 24/7 with them," a source dished. "He's focusing on making money separate from the show because he doesn't have that financial support anymore."
"He's looking for brand partnerships and his next career move, especially after his spin off show [Flip It Like Disick] flopped," the source added. "The focus of the show is on the girls. Since Scott's not romantically involved with Kourtney, they didn't feel like there was a storyline for him."